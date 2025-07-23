Belonging, Identity, and the Power of Storytelling – A Bold New Production from Anthony Lo-Giudice Se Gæst | The Guest

Touring 23 September – 11 December, 2025

A powerful new production exploring national identity, belonging and community is set to tour across the North East and beyond this autumn.

Created by acclaimed choreographer and theatre-maker Anthony Lo-Giudice, Se Gæst | The Guest blends dance, live music and storytelling to pose urgent questions about who we are as a nation — and what it truly means to belong.

Anthony Lo-Giudice is a North East-based artist known for his emotionally charged, visually striking productions that centre on place, people and identity. With a background in dance and theatre, his work has toured nationally and internationally, often rooted in the stories and landscapes of the North East of England. Se Gæst | The Guest is his most ambitious project to date — developed in collaboration with communities across the country.

The production follows the story of a young boy who washes up on the shores of England, prompting a community in turmoil to confront their beliefs about tolerance, blame, nostalgia and the rapidly changing world around them.

Built from real conversations and interviews with people across England, the piece explores the country’s complex, and often conflicting, feelings around identity and belonging.

“This work is about listening. About the uncomfortable, the conflicted, and the tender parts of what it means to be from somewhere – or to arrive there. Through movement, story, and music, we’re asking: who do we become when we stand together?”

— Anthony Lo-Giudice

Rich with original music, physical performance and raw storytelling, Se Gæst | The Guest is both deeply personal and boldly political. The work invites audiences to reflect on their own place within a shifting national narrative, asking: who are we, where have we come from, and where are we going – together?

Tour Dates

Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough

23 September

Box Office: 01642 729 729

Seaton Delaval Hall, Seaton Delaval

27 September

Buy Tickets Here or Box Office: 0344 249 1895

York Minster, York

9 October

https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/

Queens Hall, Hexham

18 October

Box Office: 01434 652477

Fish Quay, North Shields

25 October

Buy Tickets Here

Bishop Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland

2 November

Box Office: 01388 743797

Dance City, Newcastle upon Tyne

11 December

Box Office: 0191 261 0505

Performers

Caroline Reece

Alex Rowland

Alex Thirkle

Molly Procter

Brendan Murphy

Hannabiell Sanders

Andrea Jones

Puppet design

Saya Narus

Dramaturgy

Karen Traynor

