Belonging, Identity, and the Power of Storytelling – A Bold New Production from Anthony Lo-Giudice Se Gæst | The Guest

Touring 23 September – 11 December, 2025

Please credit photographer: Chris Davis

A powerful new production exploring national identity, belonging and community is set to tour across the North East and beyond this autumn.
Created by acclaimed choreographer and theatre-maker Anthony Lo-Giudice, Se Gæst | The Guest blends dance, live music and storytelling to pose urgent questions about who we are as a nation — and what it truly means to belong.
Anthony Lo-Giudice is a North East-based artist known for his emotionally charged, visually striking productions that centre on place, people and identity. With a background in dance and theatre, his work has toured nationally and internationally, often rooted in the stories and landscapes of the North East of England. Se Gæst | The Guest is his most ambitious project to date — developed in collaboration with communities across the country.

The production follows the story of a young boy who washes up on the shores of England, prompting a community in turmoil to confront their beliefs about tolerance, blame, nostalgia and the rapidly changing world around them.
Built from real conversations and interviews with people across England, the piece explores the country’s complex, and often conflicting, feelings around identity and belonging.

“This work is about listening. About the uncomfortable, the conflicted, and the tender parts of what it means to be from somewhere – or to arrive there. Through movement, story, and music, we’re asking: who do we become when we stand together?”
Anthony Lo-Giudice

Rich with original music, physical performance and raw storytelling, Se Gæst | The Guest is both deeply personal and boldly political. The work invites audiences to reflect on their own place within a shifting national narrative, asking: who are we, where have we come from, and where are we going – together?

Tour Dates

  • Middlesbrough Town Hall, Middlesbrough
    23 September
    Box Office: 01642 729 729
  • Seaton Delaval Hall, Seaton Delaval
    27 September
    Buy Tickets Here or Box Office: 0344 249 1895
  • York Minster, York
    9 October
    https://yorkminster.org/whats-on/

 

  • Queens Hall, Hexham
    18 October
    Box Office: 01434 652477
  • Fish Quay, North Shields
    25 October
    Buy Tickets Here
  • Bishop Auckland Castle, Bishop Auckland
    2 November
    Box Office: 01388 743797
  • Dance City, Newcastle upon Tyne
    11 December
    Box Office: 0191 261 0505

 

Performers
Caroline Reece

Alex Rowland
Alex Thirkle

Molly Procter
Brendan Murphy
Hannabiell Sanders
Andrea Jones

Puppet design
Saya Narus

Dramaturgy
Karen Traynor

 

Ends.

