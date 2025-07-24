England Lionesses vs Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final Preview

Introduction

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the England Lionesses face reigning world champions Spain in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final on Sunday, 27 July 2025. Set against the backdrop of St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland, this final is more than a battle for the trophy—it’s a rematch steeped in emotion, history, and national pride.

After a summer of thrilling football across Switzerland, Europe’s finest will go head-to-head in a contest that promises high drama, world-class talent, and a chance for redemption. The Lionesses, winners of Euro 2022, will look to reclaim their crown and avenge their 1–0 defeat to Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final.

With millions watching worldwide and tickets long sold out, the 2025 final is not just a football match—it’s a moment in the making.

A Rematch for the Ages

The 2023 World Cup Final Memory

Two years ago, Sarina Wiegman’s England side walked onto the pitch in Sydney with dreams of World Cup glory. But Olga Carmona’s first-half goal shattered those hopes, handing Spain their first-ever Women’s World Cup title. The Lionesses were left heartbroken, but not defeated.

Now, England return stronger, wiser, and more motivated than ever to set the record straight.

Tactical Evolution Since 2023

Since that World Cup loss, England have evolved tactically. Wiegman has introduced a more dynamic midfield structure, encouraging faster transitions and width from the full-backs. Players like Lauren James, Ella Toone, and Keira Walsh have been pivotal in the squad’s transformation.

Spain, under coach Montse Tomé, have continued to dazzle with their possession-based style, featuring creative stars like Aitana Bonmatí and Salma Paralluelo. But cracks have appeared—defensive vulnerabilities and tactical rigidity are areas England will look to exploit.

Road to the Final: England’s Journey

Group Stage Dominance

Drawn in Group B, the Lionesses comfortably advanced with wins over Sweden, Denmark, and Portugal. They finished top of their group with a +6 goal difference, showcasing their attacking power and defensive discipline.

England 3–0 Denmark – A dominant display featuring goals from Beth Mead and Alessia Russo.

England 2–1 Sweden – Grit and determination, sealed by a late winner from Chloe Kelly.

England 1–0 Portugal – A tightly contested affair, with Ella Toone’s strike making the difference.

Knockout Rounds

In the quarter-finals, England dispatched France 2–0 in a commanding performance that sent a strong message to their rivals. Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze were standouts.

The semi-final against Germany was a Euro classic. Tied 1–1 at full-time, England prevailed 3–1 in extra time thanks to goals from substitute Rachel Daly and a thunderous finish from Georgia Stanway.

Spain’s Road to Basel

Spain topped Group A with an unblemished record, defeating Norway, Italy, and Austria with flair and finesse.

In the quarter-finals, they eliminated the Netherlands 2–1, and in the semi-finals, edged past Sweden 1–0 in a tense battle settled by a stunning free-kick from Bonmatí.

Spain’s brand of possession-heavy football has drawn praise, but critics argue that their lack of cutting edge could be their downfall against England’s fast, physical style.

Key Players to Watch

England Lionesses

Lauren James – The Chelsea winger has been unstoppable this tournament, blending pace with creativity.

Keira Walsh – The midfield anchor whose passing range and calm presence allow England to dictate play.

Mary Earps – Arguably the best goalkeeper in women’s football right now. Her saves have kept England in the game on more than one occasion.

Spain

Aitana Bonmatí – The 2023 Ballon d’Or Féminin winner continues to be the heartbeat of Spain’s midfield.

Salma Paralluelo – Spain’s pacey forward who can turn a game on its head with one moment of brilliance.

Laia Codina – The defensive rock crucial to stopping England’s aggressive attacking line.

Tactical Breakdown

England’s Game Plan

England are likely to press high and attack with pace. Sarina Wiegman’s setup often features a 4-2-3-1 formation, but in crunch moments, she adapts fluidly. Expect high balls into the box, late runs from midfield, and full-backs pushing forward.

Strengths:

Aerial presence

Counterattacks

Midfield control

Weaknesses:

Vulnerable to overloads on the flanks

Occasional defensive lapses in transition

Spain’s Strategy

Spain will aim to control possession and wear England down. They’ll look to stretch the pitch, create overloads in midfield, and exploit any gaps left by England’s aggressive full-backs.

Strengths:

Midfield control

Technical ability

Passing triangles

Weaknesses:

Susceptible to pace

Over-reliance on Bonmatí and Paralluelo

What’s at Stake?

For England, this is a chance to win back-to-back European Championships—something no Lionesses team has ever done. It’s also a shot at redemption and a chance to solidify their golden generation’s legacy.

For Spain, it’s an opportunity to do what no team has ever done—hold both the World Cup and European Championship titles simultaneously. After internal turmoil and player walkouts in 2023, lifting the Euro trophy would signal a triumphant resolution to a rocky journey.

Fan Atmosphere and Global Reach

The final in Basel is expected to attract over 38,000 fans inside St Jakob-Park, while millions more will watch globally via BBC One (UK) and RTVE (Spain). Fan zones in London, Madrid, and across Swiss cities will be packed, with many labelling this the most eagerly anticipated women’s football match in history.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 has already shattered viewership records, and the final promises to be the most-watched women’s football event in European history.

Head-to-Head History

England and Spain have faced each other 12 times in competitive fixtures, with England winning 5, Spain winning 4, and 3 draws.

Recent key meetings:

2023 World Cup Final : Spain 1–0 England

Euro 2022 Quarter-final : England 2–1 Spain (AET)

2020 SheBelieves Cup: England 0–1 Spain

These results suggest a close rivalry, with momentum slightly tilting towards Spain in recent years—something England are eager to reverse.

Predictions and Pundit Views

Many pundits are split. Former Lioness Alex Scott believes England have “the fire and tactical intelligence” to win, while ex-Spain captain Verónica Boquete insists Spain’s midfield mastery will be too much.

Betting markets are tight, with odds nearly even:

England Win: 2.30

Draw: 3.10

Spain Win: 2.40

Extra-time and penalties are certainly on the cards, and both squads are braced for a long night if needed.

Inspirational Legacy

Whatever the result, the final is already a win for the growth of women’s football. England and Spain have helped usher in a new era, where women’s games command the same excitement, attendance, and passion as their male counterparts.

Role models like Leah Williamson, Jenni Hermoso, and Lauren Hemp are inspiring the next generation. Participation in girls’ football has soared across the UK and Spain since 2022, and this final will only accelerate that momentum.

Match Details

Fixture : England Lionesses vs Spain

Date : Sunday, 27 July 2025

Kickoff : 6:00 PM CET / 5:00 PM UK Time

Venue : St Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Live Broadcast : BBC One (UK), RTVE (Spain), UEFA.tv (International)

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (France)

Final Thoughts

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final between England and Spain is more than a match—it’s a moment of reckoning, history, and celebration.

Will England reclaim their crown and avenge Sydney? Or will Spain add another jewel to their footballing crown by becoming simultaneous World and European champions?

One thing is certain—on Sunday, July 27, football fans across the globe will witness history unfold.

FAQs

Who are favourites to win the Women’s Euro 2025 final?

It’s evenly matched. England’s physicality vs Spain’s flair makes this a 50/50 contest.

Where is the Women’s Euro 2025 final being held?

At St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

What channel is the England vs Spain final on?

The final will be broadcast live on BBC One in the UK and RTVE in Spain.

What time is kickoff?

Kickoff is 6:00 PM CET (that’s 5:00 PM UK time) on Sunday, July 27.

Have England and Spain met in a final before?

Yes—Spain beat England 1–0 in the 2023 World Cup final in Sydney.