What’s On in the North East of England Today – 23rd July 2025: Festivals, Family Fun, and Live Music Galore

Introduction
If you’re looking for something exciting to do in the North East of England today, Wednesday 23rd July 2025, you’re in luck. From vibrant cultural festivals to family-friendly workshops and toe-tapping live gigs, this region is buzzing with energy. Whether you’re in Durham, Newcastle, Northumberland, or Teesside, there’s something special happening nearby.
This guide breaks down the best events across the region, with a focus on details for locals and tourists alike. Let’s explore the highlights of what the North East has to offer today.
🎭 Durham Fringe Festival 2025 Kicks Off Today
Location: Durham City Centre
Dates: 23rd–27th July 2025
Type: Arts & Performance Festival
Ticket Info: Day passes from £10, some free events
Durham Fringe Festival 2025 launches today, transforming the historic city of Durham into a creative haven for performers and audiences alike. Running until Sunday 27th July, this year’s event boasts over 70 acts across comedy, drama, poetry, live music, and experimental theatre.
What to Expect:
-
Open-air performances near Palace Green and Durham Castle
-
Family-friendly workshops and storytelling events
-
“Mini Panto” by Seven Stories, bringing Snow White to life
-
Pop-up food stalls, local vendors, and street entertainers
The Durham Fringe is fast becoming one of the top summer festivals in the UK, attracting talent from across the country and giving regional performers a platform. Whether you want belly laughs, thought-provoking theatre, or just a sunny afternoon filled with cultural charm, it’s a must-visit.
🎶 Live Music Events Across the North East – 23 July 2025
Music lovers are spoilt for choice tonight with several fantastic live performances taking place across Newcastle, Cramlington, and beyond.
🔹 Janice Burns & Jon Doran – Cramlington
Venue: Benedictine Social Club
Time: 7:30 PM
Genre: Folk
Tickets: From £10
Renowned folk duo Janice Burns & Jon Doran bring their harmonious blend of traditional ballads and contemporary storytelling to Cramlington. Expect intimate acoustics and tales rooted in Northern folklore.
🔹 JOANovARC – Newcastle Rock Gigs
Venue: Trillians Rock Bar
Time: 7:00–10:30 PM
Genre: All-female rock band
Tickets: Entry from £12
British hard-rock band JOANovARC headline Trillians Rock Bar, promising a high-octane performance that blends powerful vocals with thunderous riffs. A must for rock fans looking to blow off some midweek steam.
🎨 Free Family Activities in Newcastle, Durham & Beyond
Planning a family day out? The North East offers several free and low-cost family-friendly events this Wednesday, perfect for keeping the kids entertained during the summer holidays.
🔹 Free Street Art Workshop – Dalton Park, Durham
Location: Dalton Park Retail Outlet
Time: Drop-in from 11 AM
Age Group: 5+
Cost: Free
Let your kids unleash their inner Banksy at Dalton Park’s Street Art Workshop. This interactive event teaches spray-painting basics in a safe environment, offering colourful fun for the whole family.
🔹 Discovery Museum, Newcastle – Paper Plane Engineering
Location: Blandford Square, Newcastle upon Tyne
Time: All day
Activities:
-
K’nex building challenges
-
Paper plane flight zone
-
Science-themed games
Cost: Free entry
One of the best free museums in the North East, the Discovery Museum is running hands-on engineering workshops today. Ideal for children aged 6–12, it mixes creativity with STEM education in a fun, engaging way.
🏛️ Culture and History: Explore North East Heritage Sites Today
From ancient Roman forts to literary-themed exhibitions, the North East’s heritage is alive and kicking this summer.
🔹 Arbeia Roman Fort – South Shields
Time: 10 AM–4 PM
Admission: Free
Activities:
-
Roman soldier re-enactments
-
Guided archaeological tours
-
Children’s treasure hunts
Arbeia Fort was once a key military stronghold guarding Hadrian’s Wall. Today, it hosts interactive events and historical performances, bringing ancient history to life for modern families.
🔹 Seven Stories – The National Centre for Children’s Books
Location: Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle
Theme Today: “Storybook Explorers”
Activities:
-
Storytime sessions
-
Illustration workshops
-
Book-themed crafts
Entry Fee: Adults £8, Kids £6, Under 3s free
Seven Stories is ideal for younger children and bookworms. Today’s programme celebrates classic picture books and features interactive readings with professional storytellers.
🌳 Outdoor Adventures: Parks and Trails Open Today
Prefer the great outdoors? The North East has plenty of green spaces, wildlife, and walking trails open for exploration today.
🔹 Stewart Park – Middlesbrough
Features:
-
Large play areas
-
Petting zoo (Pets’ Corner)
-
Captain Cook Birthplace Museum
Entry: Free
Opening Hours: 9 AM–6 PM
Perfect for picnics or relaxed strolls, Stewart Park in Middlesbrough is a family favourite. The on-site museum tells the story of local legend Captain James Cook, while the petting zoo entertains younger visitors.
🔹 Jesmond Dene Park – Newcastle
Activities Today:
-
Woodland walks
-
Waterfall views
-
Free petting farm (Pets’ Corner)
Entry: Free
Opening Hours: Dawn till dusk
A slice of countryside right in the city, Jesmond Dene is ideal for dog walkers, couples, and families looking to enjoy nature today. Don’t miss the waterfall at the Ouseburn end of the trail.
📅 Regional Round-Up: Events by Area
Here’s a breakdown of top events by North East region:
🔸 Newcastle
-
JOANovARC at Trillians
-
Free entry to Discovery Museum
-
Seven Stories literary workshops
-
Jesmond Dene outdoor adventures
🔸 Durham
-
Durham Fringe Festival launch
-
Street art workshops at Dalton Park
-
Riverside strolls along the River Wear
🔸 Northumberland
-
Nature reserves open near Alnwick and Seahouses
-
Castles like Bamburgh and Warkworth open with special guided tours
🔸 Teesside
-
Stewart Park attractions
-
Middlesbrough Central Library summer reading challenge
💡 Tips for Getting Around Today
-
Public transport: Trains between Newcastle and Durham run frequently; consider a North East Rover day ticket.
-
Park and Ride: Available for Durham Fringe and Newcastle City Centre.
-
Family offers: Check museum and venue websites for “Kids Go Free” promotions this week.
Why Visit the North East Today?
The North East of England is one of the most diverse cultural hubs in the UK during the summer months. Whether you’re passionate about performance art, seeking family fun on a budget, or just in the mood for live music, 23rd July 2025 delivers something for every age and taste.
-
Affordable or free activities make the region ideal for families
-
Major festivals like the Durham Fringe attract national talent
-
Music venues cater to both folk and rock audiences
-
Parks and museums offer safe, educational fun for kids
Conclusion
From the creative energy of the Durham Fringe Festival to the roaring riffs at Newcastle’s Trillians Rock Bar, the North East is brimming with life today. Whether you want to relax in nature, explore history, or dive into live music and performance, there are countless things to do in the North East of England this Wednesday, 23rd July 2025.
Stay safe, book early, and enjoy a summer day full of discovery, laughter, and culture.
🔟 Summary of Top 10 Events in the North East – 23 July 2025
-
Durham Fringe Festival – Opening Day
-
JOANovARC – Trillians Rock Bar, Newcastle
-
Janice Burns & Jon Doran – Cramlington Folk Night
-
Free Street Art Workshops – Dalton Park
-
Discovery Museum Family Activities – Newcastle
-
Arbeia Roman Fort – Living History Tours
-
Seven Stories – Storybook Explorer Workshops
-
Stewart Park – Middlesbrough Museum & Animals
-
Jesmond Dene Park – Newcastle Nature Walks
-
Warkworth & Bamburgh Castles – Historic Tours