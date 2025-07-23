What’s On in the North East of England Today – 23rd July 2025: Festivals, Family Fun, and Live Music Galore

Introduction

If you’re looking for something exciting to do in the North East of England today, Wednesday 23rd July 2025, you’re in luck. From vibrant cultural festivals to family-friendly workshops and toe-tapping live gigs, this region is buzzing with energy. Whether you’re in Durham, Newcastle, Northumberland, or Teesside, there’s something special happening nearby.

This guide breaks down the best events across the region, with a focus on details for locals and tourists alike. Let’s explore the highlights of what the North East has to offer today.

🎭 Durham Fringe Festival 2025 Kicks Off Today

Location: Durham City Centre

Dates: 23rd–27th July 2025

Type: Arts & Performance Festival

Ticket Info: Day passes from £10, some free events

Durham Fringe Festival 2025 launches today, transforming the historic city of Durham into a creative haven for performers and audiences alike. Running until Sunday 27th July, this year’s event boasts over 70 acts across comedy, drama, poetry, live music, and experimental theatre.

What to Expect:

Open-air performances near Palace Green and Durham Castle

Family-friendly workshops and storytelling events

“Mini Panto” by Seven Stories , bringing Snow White to life

Pop-up food stalls, local vendors, and street entertainers

The Durham Fringe is fast becoming one of the top summer festivals in the UK, attracting talent from across the country and giving regional performers a platform. Whether you want belly laughs, thought-provoking theatre, or just a sunny afternoon filled with cultural charm, it’s a must-visit.

🎶 Live Music Events Across the North East – 23 July 2025

Music lovers are spoilt for choice tonight with several fantastic live performances taking place across Newcastle, Cramlington, and beyond.

🔹 Janice Burns & Jon Doran – Cramlington

Venue: Benedictine Social Club

Time: 7:30 PM

Genre: Folk

Tickets: From £10

Renowned folk duo Janice Burns & Jon Doran bring their harmonious blend of traditional ballads and contemporary storytelling to Cramlington. Expect intimate acoustics and tales rooted in Northern folklore.

🔹 JOANovARC – Newcastle Rock Gigs

Venue: Trillians Rock Bar

Time: 7:00–10:30 PM

Genre: All-female rock band

Tickets: Entry from £12

British hard-rock band JOANovARC headline Trillians Rock Bar, promising a high-octane performance that blends powerful vocals with thunderous riffs. A must for rock fans looking to blow off some midweek steam.

🎨 Free Family Activities in Newcastle, Durham & Beyond

Planning a family day out? The North East offers several free and low-cost family-friendly events this Wednesday, perfect for keeping the kids entertained during the summer holidays.

🔹 Free Street Art Workshop – Dalton Park, Durham

Location: Dalton Park Retail Outlet

Time: Drop-in from 11 AM

Age Group: 5+

Cost: Free

Let your kids unleash their inner Banksy at Dalton Park’s Street Art Workshop. This interactive event teaches spray-painting basics in a safe environment, offering colourful fun for the whole family.

🔹 Discovery Museum, Newcastle – Paper Plane Engineering

Location: Blandford Square, Newcastle upon Tyne

Time: All day

Activities:

K’nex building challenges

Paper plane flight zone

Science-themed games

Cost: Free entry

One of the best free museums in the North East, the Discovery Museum is running hands-on engineering workshops today. Ideal for children aged 6–12, it mixes creativity with STEM education in a fun, engaging way.

🏛️ Culture and History: Explore North East Heritage Sites Today

From ancient Roman forts to literary-themed exhibitions, the North East’s heritage is alive and kicking this summer.

🔹 Arbeia Roman Fort – South Shields

Time: 10 AM–4 PM

Admission: Free

Activities:

Roman soldier re-enactments

Guided archaeological tours

Children’s treasure hunts

Arbeia Fort was once a key military stronghold guarding Hadrian’s Wall. Today, it hosts interactive events and historical performances, bringing ancient history to life for modern families.

🔹 Seven Stories – The National Centre for Children’s Books

Location: Ouseburn Valley, Newcastle

Theme Today: “Storybook Explorers”

Activities:

Storytime sessions

Illustration workshops

Book-themed crafts

Entry Fee: Adults £8, Kids £6, Under 3s free

Seven Stories is ideal for younger children and bookworms. Today’s programme celebrates classic picture books and features interactive readings with professional storytellers.

🌳 Outdoor Adventures: Parks and Trails Open Today

Prefer the great outdoors? The North East has plenty of green spaces, wildlife, and walking trails open for exploration today.

🔹 Stewart Park – Middlesbrough

Features:

Large play areas

Petting zoo (Pets’ Corner)

Captain Cook Birthplace Museum

Entry: Free

Opening Hours: 9 AM–6 PM

Perfect for picnics or relaxed strolls, Stewart Park in Middlesbrough is a family favourite. The on-site museum tells the story of local legend Captain James Cook, while the petting zoo entertains younger visitors.

🔹 Jesmond Dene Park – Newcastle

Activities Today:

Woodland walks

Waterfall views

Free petting farm (Pets’ Corner)

Entry: Free

Opening Hours: Dawn till dusk

A slice of countryside right in the city, Jesmond Dene is ideal for dog walkers, couples, and families looking to enjoy nature today. Don’t miss the waterfall at the Ouseburn end of the trail.

📅 Regional Round-Up: Events by Area

Here’s a breakdown of top events by North East region:

🔸 Newcastle

JOANovARC at Trillians

Free entry to Discovery Museum

Seven Stories literary workshops

Jesmond Dene outdoor adventures

🔸 Durham

Durham Fringe Festival launch

Street art workshops at Dalton Park

Riverside strolls along the River Wear

🔸 Northumberland

Nature reserves open near Alnwick and Seahouses

Castles like Bamburgh and Warkworth open with special guided tours

🔸 Teesside

Stewart Park attractions

Middlesbrough Central Library summer reading challenge

💡 Tips for Getting Around Today

Public transport : Trains between Newcastle and Durham run frequently; consider a North East Rover day ticket.

Park and Ride : Available for Durham Fringe and Newcastle City Centre.

Family offers: Check museum and venue websites for “Kids Go Free” promotions this week.

Why Visit the North East Today?

The North East of England is one of the most diverse cultural hubs in the UK during the summer months. Whether you’re passionate about performance art, seeking family fun on a budget, or just in the mood for live music, 23rd July 2025 delivers something for every age and taste.

Affordable or free activities make the region ideal for families

Major festivals like the Durham Fringe attract national talent

Music venues cater to both folk and rock audiences

Parks and museums offer safe, educational fun for kids

Conclusion

From the creative energy of the Durham Fringe Festival to the roaring riffs at Newcastle’s Trillians Rock Bar, the North East is brimming with life today. Whether you want to relax in nature, explore history, or dive into live music and performance, there are countless things to do in the North East of England this Wednesday, 23rd July 2025.

Stay safe, book early, and enjoy a summer day full of discovery, laughter, and culture.

🔟 Summary of Top 10 Events in the North East – 23 July 2025

Durham Fringe Festival – Opening Day JOANovARC – Trillians Rock Bar, Newcastle Janice Burns & Jon Doran – Cramlington Folk Night Free Street Art Workshops – Dalton Park Discovery Museum Family Activities – Newcastle Arbeia Roman Fort – Living History Tours Seven Stories – Storybook Explorer Workshops Stewart Park – Middlesbrough Museum & Animals Jesmond Dene Park – Newcastle Nature Walks Warkworth & Bamburgh Castles – Historic Tours