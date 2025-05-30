: What to Watch: Major Sporting Events on UK TV This Weekend (May 31 – June 1, 2025)

As the weekend approaches, sports fans across the UK are in for a feast of action. From high-stakes football finals to elite tennis and motorsport, the schedule for Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June 2025 is packed with drama, excitement, and world-class competition. Here’s your ultimate guide to the biggest sporting events airing on UK television this weekend.

⚽ Champions League Final Headlines the Weekend

The highlight of the football calendar takes centre stage on Saturday night as Inter Milan face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League Final. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM BST, with live coverage available on TNT Sports and free-to-air streaming via the Discovery+ app.

This promises to be a spectacular clash, with PSG aiming to finally clinch the trophy that has long eluded them, while Inter look to recapture European glory. Expect fireworks from stars like Kylian Mbappé and Lautaro Martínez in what could be a classic.

Also in football:

Germany Women U19 vs England Women U19

Saturday, 11:00 AM BST (DFB Play and German Football YouTube)

🎾 French Open Action at Roland Garros

The second Grand Slam of the year continues in Paris with live coverage of the French Open across TNT Sports and Discovery+. British hopeful Jack Draper is in action on Saturday in a third-round match against rising star Joao Fonseca. Coverage begins each day from 9:30 AM BST, with top seeds like Iga Świątek, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz also in action.

🏎️ Formula 1: Spanish Grand Prix

Motorsport fans won’t want to miss the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, held at the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00 PM BST, with live coverage on Sky Sports F1 and highlights airing later on Channel 4.

With the championship battle heating up between Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris, this race could have major title implications.

Support races in Formula 2 and Formula 3 will also be shown throughout the weekend on Sky Sports F1.

🏌️ PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament

One of the PGA Tour’s most prestigious events, the Memorial Tournament, continues with weekend rounds on Sky Sports Golf. Featuring top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Viktor Hovland, the tournament offers world-class golf action from Saturday through Sunday.

🎯 European Darts Open

The European Darts Open in Leverkusen reaches its climax on Sunday, with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Watch live via PDCTV (subscription required), as the world’s top players compete for a major European Tour title and a share of the prize pot.

🏉 Rugby League: Super League Triple Header

Rugby league fans are treated to a full slate of Betfred Super League action:

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – Saturday, 2:30 PM BST (Sky Sports)

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC – Saturday, 5:30 PM BST (Sky Sports)

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers – Sunday, 3:00 PM BST (Sky Sports)

With the season in full swing, these fixtures could prove pivotal for teams battling at both ends of the table.

🚴 Giro d’Italia Finale

Cycling’s elite finish their epic three-week battle in the Giro d’Italia. The final two stages will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+, culminating in Sunday’s grand finale. Watch for climactic duels among general classification contenders as the peloton rolls into Rome.

🏏 England Women in ODI Action

Cricket fans can catch the England Women take on West Indies Women in a One Day International on Saturday at 1:00 PM BST, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event. The match forms part of the teams’ summer series and offers a chance to see the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver-Brunt in action.

🏇 Horse Racing: UK Meetings on TV

For horse racing enthusiasts, the weekend offers live coverage from several UK tracks, including Carlisle, Catterick, and Haydock Park. Tune in from 1:00 PM BST both Saturday and Sunday on Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV for top-class flat and jumps racing.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re a die-hard football fanatic, a tennis aficionado, or a motorsport devotee, this weekend’s TV schedule ensures there’s something for everyone. Grab the remote, line up your snacks, and settle in for a weekend of thrilling sport.