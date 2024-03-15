Benefact Group will give another £1million to charities during campaign

Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards is back. Now in its sixth year, the awards are giving charities across the UK and Ireland the opportunity to receive £1,000.

The Movement for Good Awards will once again see more than £1million donated to good causes and from today, people can quickly and easily nominate a charity online at www.movementforgood.com.

The Movement for Good Awards has donated over £5million to charities in the UK and Ireland since the initiative started in 2019.

Winners will be drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.

There will also be a series of special draws where charities operating within specific sectors can be nominated to receive a grant of £5,000, the timetable of draws can be viewed at www.movementforgood.com and donations will be announced throughout the year.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, says: “Benefact Group is a family of award-winning specialist financial services companies and the third largest corporate donor to charity in the UK. Owned by a charity ourselves, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. All of our available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give.

“We are delighted to be able to donate over £1million to good causes each year through our Movement for Good Awards and are grateful to all our supporters, including the customers of the trusted insurer, Ecclesiastical, and the responsible and sustainable asset manager, EdenTree. Our Movement for Good Awards help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many charities, £1,000 can make a real difference.”

Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and last year was recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK1. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.

Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.

Visit www.movementforgood.com to nominate a charity now.