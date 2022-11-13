Bentayga Odyssean Edition combines hybrid powertrain with design and materials that look to Bentley’s future

Highly exclusive, limited to just 70 examples worldwide

3.0 litre V6 Hybrid producing 462PS (456PS) with 700 Nm (516lb.ft)

New 18 kWh battery brings improved electric-only range to at least 28 miles (45 km) WLTP – to Odyssean and other Bentayga Hybrid models

Environmentally friendly materials include tweed upholstery panels and Open Pore Koa veneers

Exclusive craftsmanship and styling including ombré embroidery

Three-colour interior, unique and bespoke to Odyssean

Unique 22” wheels with Pale Brodgar accents

Six Curated Designs with further choice from Bentley’s full exterior palette of more than 60 colours, plus endless bespoke options

Pale Brodgar accents to exterior brightware complement the natural tones of the six curations

On sale in November, ahead of Q1 start of production

(Crewe, 1 November 2022) Bentley is unveiling the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, continuing the story of extraordinary sustainable design, without compromise to the renowned Bentley character or craftsmanship. This new limited edition is focused in sustainability, and will be strictly limited to just 70 examples.

The first Odyssean Edition was launched in 2021 to the Flying Spur family, and took design influences from the EXP 100 GT concept car that defined Bentley’s view of luxury mobility in 2035 as part of its Beyond100 strategy. Similar to the Flying Spur Odyssean, the new Bentayga limited edition takes advantage of the benefits provided by a Hybrid powertrain.

Together, the Bentayga Hybrid’s V6 petrol engine, electric motor and new and improved 18.0 kWh battery deliver a remarkable spectrum of performance, from the calm of near-silent, zero emission EV mode to thrilling full-throttle acceleration, with an electric-only range improved to at least 28 miles (45 km) on the WLTP cycle.

With a combined output of 462 PS (456 bhp), the 3.0-litre TFSI V6 petrol engine and 100 kW electric motor-generator can power the Bentayga Hybrid from zero to 62 miles an hour (100 km/h) in just 5.3 seconds, with a top speed of 158 mph (254 km/h). The sensation of effortless power is, if anything, accentuated by the hybrid powertrain due to the capability of the electric motor to deliver its full torque output from zero revolutions per minute.

Bentley’s hybrid portfolio now consists of seven models out of 14 in total, meaning 50 per cent of the complete Bentley model range is now electrified.

Sustainability is not only focused on the powertrain, but with materials inside the cabin too. The open pore Koa veneer of the centre console uses 90% less lacquer than high-gloss veneers, and allows the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed. Selected from only the very best, most figured stock available, open-pore veneer is painted with just three ultra-thin layers of lacquer, together totalling only 0.1 mm in thickness.

The fascias and waistrails are finished in a sleek, minimalist Piano Linen veneer, while a dedicated three-colour leather scheme lends the whole interior new depth. Together with new materials, sustainable natural leather is used widely across the cabin, thanks to its long-term durability.

The cabin also features panels of beautifully crafted tweed made from 100% British wool, twisting a blend of tonal colours into a bespoke yarn to create a unique natural luxury textile especially for Bentley.

Accents to the interior are in a soft, warm hide called Autumn, with customers able to choose from five specifications that utilise Beluga, Porpoise, Cricketball, Brunel or Burnt Oak leather in tandem with light, modern Linen hide. The resulting combination brings a unique three-colour palette – a first for the second-generation Bentayga. A unique Odyssean Edition treadplate becomes apparent when entering or exiting the car, and is matched with exterior D-pillar badging.

In common with the ombré finishes seen in the Flying Spur Odyssean, an exclusive embroidery style sees thread colours blend calmly into one another across the width of each seat.

To the exterior, painted Pale Brodgar accents on the 22” ten spoke wheels and lower brightware (front and rear bumpers, headlight and tail light surrounds and lower body side chrome) result in a uniquely serene character. A curated exterior palette of six colours have been recommended to harmonise with the Pale Brodgar accents, however the full Bentley palette of over 60 colours can be chosen from.

Wellness And Comfort As Standard

As with Bentley’s Azure models, the Odyssean Edition prioritises the wellbeing and comfort of the vehicle’s occupants and make every journey a relaxing experience regardless of distance. Once outside the urban environment the powerful combination of 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and electric motor continue to deliver a quiet, refined driving experience.

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition promotes the wellbeing of its occupants through a combination of design, technology and craftsmanship. Its specification includes the Front Seat Comfort Specification, offering up to 22-way adjustability and a heating and ventilation function to maintain the body’s optimum temperature for comfort and alertness.

The sense of safe, serene progress and relaxed control is further enhanced by the Touring Specification of driver assistance systems. Adaptive Cruise Control* maintains a set distance from the vehicle in front, slowing down (to a halt if necessary) when the vehicle in front does so and resuming the set speed once the lane is clear. Together with Lane Assist*, Traffic Assist* and Bentley Safeguard, Bentley’s suite of onboard radar and camera systems constantly monitor the surrounding traffic and roads.

* Subject to regional availability

Technologically Efficent

The Bentayga Hybrid has a dedicated button that allows control over the three E Modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. These will enable the driver to manually manage battery usage during a journey – though this can also be managed automatically by the car.

EV Drive mode is engaged as soon as the car is switched on, and maximises the electric driving experience. This is ideal for city driving and for shorter journeys. The Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Accelerator Pedal provides feedback to the driver using a pressure point to denote the boundary between pure electric and hybrid power. Using predictive data from the Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Navigation database, the pedal will vibrate when approaching a junction or speed limit decrease, advising the driver to lift off the throttle, saving energy whilst also giving the maximum opportunity for regeneration. Haptic feedback through the throttle pedal of the transition between the E Motor disengaging and the internal combustion engine starting encourages the driver to stay in EV Drive for as long as possible, maximising efficiency. In pure electric drive, the E Motor continues to function up to speeds of up to 84mph.

Hybrid Mode maximises vehicle efficiency and range using data from the intelligent navigation system. This mode is suited for longer journeys and uses predictive E-Mode and engine coasting whilst following directions from the navigation system. Inputting a destination, the car will automatically engage the correct Drive Mode for each part of the journey, constantly calculating the most efficient use of battery charge and storing electrical energy for sections of the journey where it is most useful – such as when arriving in the city. The system will reduce on-board charge to zero just as the vehicle reaches its destination, maximising overall efficiency.

Hold Mode balances engine and electric power to hold high voltage battery charge for later use. This is the default mode when in Sport is to provide consistent boost and recuperation.

Bentley Hybrid Efficiency Braking blends seamless integration of braking between the E Motor and conventional hydraulic braking, to provide a conventional feel to the brake pedal for comfort and the driving experience while maximising recuperation of energy.

An Electrified Future

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition offers the ultimate in electrified luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further.

By 2025, the full Bentley line-up will be offered with hybrid powertrains, coinciding with the launch of the first ever Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

Bentayga Odyssean Edition goes on sale in November, ahead of a start of production in Q1 2023.