Bentley Mulliner produces Russian Ballet themed collection

Unique ballet detailing to denote a regional commission of six cars – all of which are already allocated

Celebrates six specific ballet moves of momentum, speed and precision

Bentley Mulliner craftspeople inspired by Russia’s great cultural heritage to create handcrafted details

(Crewe, 25 October 2021) Bentley Mulliner – Bentley’s in-house bespoke division – has created the world’s first car collection paying homage to Russian ballet, one of the most graceful and emotive expressions of human artistry. Based on the Bentayga Speed, the pinnacle of the range and powered by a W12 engine handcrafted in Crewe, this six car collection opens the first chapter of the Russian Heritage Editions, an annual project to create exclusive thematic versions especially for Russian customers.

Bespoke content centres around iconic ballet moves, with each car in the collection focusing on a different motion. Handcrafted details celebrate the dramatic beauty of ballet in the finest materials and with unrivalled precision.

Each of the six vehicles has a different exterior paint from the extensive Bentley palette, including three vehicles in duo-tone. The interiors are based on four different specifications, consisting of a bespoke interior split, unique contrast stitching, bespoke ballet embroidery in silver and a contemporary ballet overlay on the passenger fascia.

Windsor Blue over Light Windsor Blue – Twine and Imperial Blue leather combined with Liquid Amber Veneer

– Twine and Imperial Blue leather combined with Liquid Amber Veneer Silver Storm over Damson – Autumn and Damson leather combined with Koa Veneer

– Autumn and Damson leather combined with Koa Veneer Moonbeam over Moroccan Blue – Twine and Imperial Blue leather combined with Liquid Amber Veneer

– Twine and Imperial Blue leather combined with Liquid Amber Veneer Damson – Autumn and Damson leather combined with Koa Veneer

– Autumn and Damson leather combined with Koa Veneer Spectre – Cashew and Burnt Oak leather combined with Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus Veneer

– Cashew and Burnt Oak leather combined with Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus Veneer Magnolia – Shortbread and Cricketball leather combined with Grand Black Veneer

The Mulliner team has configured the Bentayga Speeds’ luxurious interiors to include silhouettes of a performing ballet dancer as inlays to the front fascias matched by unique embroidery in each seat. All cars in the collection are named after a unique move which is displayed on the treadplate and share the same ballet imagery throughout the cabin.

Christian Schlick, Head of Bentley Russia, says, “We are excited to present the exclusive Bentayga Speed Russian Heritage Collection to our Russian customers. This project is built on the passion for perfection, which Bentley shares with such a grand and sophisticated art as ballet, the central motif of this year’s limited edition. These six unique SUVs will be delivered by Bentley Moscow and Moscow-Volgogradskiy at the end of the year, as all of the cars are already allocated.”

Cultural Heritage Mirrored With Contemporary Luxury

The regional collection sports a purposeful exterior look. Dark-tint headlights, body-coloured side skirts, unique front and rear bumpers and a striking, elongated tailgate spoiler characterise the Bentayga Speed’s performance credentials. Dark-tint radiator and bumper grilles, a unique 22-inch wheel design, and unique Russian Heritage LED welcome lighting represent the Bentayga’s aesthetics and power.

The Speed colour split is enhanced by the use of dark accents running throughout the seats and interior trim. Elegantly crafted ‘swooshes’ of contrast leather swipe around the doors, along the edges of the seat cushions and backrest bolsters, and on the lower console. The regional commission builds on the automotive benchmark for seat comfort with high-quality leather throughout and accentuated with detailed contrast stitching.

Dynamic and Powerful

The Bentayga Speed expands the Bentayga’s extraordinary abilities to new levels, utilising the 6.0-litre W12 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers peak power of 635 PS (626 bhp). Effortless acceleration is always guaranteed thanks to 900 Nm (664 lb.ft) of torque, available as a plateau from 1,500 rpm to 5,000 rpm. With exceptional dynamics, comfort and handling, maximum speed is also increased to 190 mph (306 km/h), while the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint is delivered in 3.9 seconds.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is the world’s first electric active roll control technology that utilises an unrivalled 48V system. This system instantly counteracts lateral rolling forces when cornering and ensures maximum tyre contact to deliver class-leading cabin stability, ride comfort and exceptional handling. Recalibration of Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system – whereby the car lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in – has made Bentayga Speed even more responsive to drive.

Mulliner’s Bespoke Collections

This unique collection of regional commissions has been created using the knowledge and content from Mulliner’s own personal commissioning guide. The Mulliner Design offering is a core part of Mulliner portfolio strategy, with the team working across all three areas of Bentley’s bespoke and personalisation division – from Classic, to Coachbuilt, to Collections.