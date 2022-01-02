Mulliner introduces a popular contemporary twist on ultimate luxury for the Bentley GT and GT Convertible

Blackline features now available to complement exclusive range of Mulliner details

A dark, sleeker alternative to bright chrome and a chance for Mulliner customers to further personalise their cars

Almost 40 per cent of Continental GT orders now specified with Blackline

(Crewe, 30 November 2021) Bentley has introduced a Mulliner Blackline specification for its GT and GT Convertible, building on the customer popularity and success of the striking Blackline external treatment, which is offered as an option across the full Bentley range.

By bringing a daring, black alternative to the exterior chrome-work on Bentley’s class-leading Grand Tourer, Mulliner is presenting a darker side to the ultra-luxury brand’s popular four-seater, complementing the myriad options available to its clients.

Created by the skilled craftsmen at Mulliner, the GT Mulliner Blackline features a host of exterior changes in comparison to the current GT and GT Convertible Mulliner derivatives, delivering an additional contemporary twist on ultimate luxury to its pinnacle GT models. The new option is in response to the increasing demand for black versions of brightware, with 38 per cent of Continental GT family orders globally now including this option.

For the Blackline version, all of the exterior brightware excluding the Bentley ‘Winged B’ badge turns black, as does the radiator grille bezel. In place of the satin silver upper mirror caps typical of a GT Mulliner, for the Blackline version the mirrors are finished in gloss Beluga black. The signature Mulliner matrix wing vents are also blackened, and finished with bright Mulliner branding. The radiator grille remains black with bright edges to the 3D design and the lower bumper grilles are also finished in black.

The GT Mulliner Blackline models also feature 22” painted black rims, with self-levelling badges featuring a chrome ring. Alternatively, a black Mulliner wheel with contrast polished ‘pockets’ will be available in the near future.

The sumptuous, striking interior of the GT Mulliner Blackline remains unchanged from the existing Mulliner edition, allowing customers to enjoy any colour combination they choose as part of Mulliner’s limitless offering, or one of eight recommended three-colour combinations, using Bentley’s wide palette of hides and threads.

As part of the standard Mulliner Driving Specification, the interior incorporates Bentley’s unique “Diamond in Diamond” quilting for the seats, doors and rear quarter panels, featuring both contrast and accent stitching running through the diamond layout. With almost 400,000 stitches in the cabin of each car, each diamond contains exactly 712 individual stitches, all precisely aligned to point to the centre of the diamond it creates. A true mark of unrivalled automotive craftsmanship.

Depending on region, customers are able to choose between Bentley’s now iconic 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 delivering 635 PS (626 bhp), or the dynamic 4.0-litre V8, which offers 550 PS (542 bhp), both of which provide grand touring range with the effortless performance expected of a pinnacle Grand Tourer.

The addition of the Blackline edition to the Mulliner range of GT models reinforces Bentley’s position as the world’s leading manufacturer of luxury sporting Grand Tourers, whilst offering bespoke solutions for the most discerning customers who want cars as unique as their own personalities. In short, a contemporary twist on the world’s ultimate luxury coupé.

Bentley Mulliner – the world’s oldest automotive coachbuilder

Bentley Mulliner is renowned throughout the automotive world for crafting some of the most individual Bentleys ever created and has hand-built more than 1000 unique cars for discerning customers who want their car to be completely suited to their personality.

As the pinnacle of bespoke motoring, Bentley Mulliner is the birthplace of coachbuilding and the oldest automotive coachbuilder in the world, operating three distinct divisions, each with its own artisanal specialism.

Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt allows customers to work closely with a team of specialist designers via the personal commission guide to create or enhance their own unique vehicle – the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is the first such example.

The Bentley Mulliner Classic offering features classic models, each individually handcrafted by a team of specialists from Mulliner, starting with the Blower Continuations Series. Finally, Bentley Mulliner Collections will continue to offer customers luxury-focused derivatives of the core range, as well as the opportunity to personalise and further enhance their new Bentley.