Bentley Motors announces bold new direction for its Foundation

Rooted in Bentley’s Beyond100+ strategy, The Bentley Foundation reflects a long-term commitment to creating positive impact for people, culture and the planet

The Bentley Foundation builds on the legacy of The Bentley Environmental Foundation, expanding its focus beyond the environment, to also include arts and culture and global education

The Queen’s Reading Room is announced as the Foundation’s first philanthropic partner – coinciding with the UK’s National Year of Reading

The Foundation adopts a partnership-led approach to delivering measurable, meaningful change

Further partners across all three pillars will be announced in due course

(Crewe, 23 January 2026) Bentley Motors today announces the launch of The Bentley Foundation, a renewed philanthropic strategy that reflects the company’s evolving understanding of sustainability as defined by its Beyond100+ strategy – one that places long-term societal value, human potential and environmental responsibility at its core. Furthermore, Bentley announces The Queen’s Reading Room as the Foundation’s first strategic partner, with more to follow.

The renewed Foundation evolves from the Bentley Environmental Foundation, where in just two years the award-winning initiative supported 21 environmental projects across 15 countries, working in partnership with ten global organisations to deliver more than 1,600 targeted activities and directly benefit over 636,000 people worldwide.

The renamed Bentley Foundation expands its remit to support initiatives across arts and culture, the environment and global education. These interconnected pillars recognise that a sustainable future depends not only on technological progress and environmental action, but also on creativity, knowledge, literacy and cultural connection.

As its first strategic partner, The Bentley Foundation is proud to support The Queen’s Reading Room, the charity founded by Her Majesty Queen Camilla to promote books, reading and the life-enhancing benefits of literature. Through this partnership, the Foundation will help champion reading as a powerful tool for education, wellbeing and cultural enrichment, supporting access to literature and learning across communities.

The basis of the partnership will be The Queen’s Reading Room’s second pioneering neuroscience study, led by Professor Sam Wass at the University of East London. The laboratory study will examine the profound physiological and psychological effects of reading together as part of shared reading groups and book clubs, deepening understanding of how reading together reduces stress, strengthens social bonds, and improves mental health.

This builds on the first groundbreaking 2024 primary study, which inferred that just five minutes of reading can reduce stress by nearly 20 per cent. This second phase of research will employ rigorous scientific methodology and the findings are expected to provide crucial evidence about reading’s essential role in national health and community cohesion.

The Bentley Foundation has been established to deliver long-term, thoughtful philanthropy. Guided by the principles of Beyond100+, it adopts a partnership-led model that prioritises collaboration, co-creation and measurable impact. The Foundation will support organisations whose work contributes to regeneration, resilience and opportunity – for both people and the planet – extending Bentley’s responsibility beyond its own operations.

Commenting on the renewed direction of the Foundation, Wayne Bruce, Chief Communications and DEIB Officer, and responsible for The Bentley Foundation, said:

“The evolution of The Bentley Foundation represents a deepening of our philanthropic ambition. By broadening our focus, we are recognising the vital role that arts, culture and education play alongside environmental action in shaping a sustainable future. Our partnership with The Queen’s Reading Room is a powerful expression of that belief.”

Vicki Perrin, Chief Executive of The Queen’s Reading Room, said:

“We have always believed passionately in the transformative power of reading, and our first study revealed glimpses of its remarkable effects on improving wellbeing and connection. We are deeply grateful to The Bentley Foundation for enabling us to go further, exploring what happens when people gather to share stories and connect over the pages of a book.

“Our mission has always been about lighting little fires, inspiring readers everywhere to find comfort, joy, and community in literature. Through this research, we hope to encourage people to make room for reading in their lives, demonstrating that these shared moments with books can truly transform us.”

The Bentley Foundation will continue to operate with a commitment to transparency, responsible governance and long-term impact, inviting Bentley colleagues and the wider public to engage with and support its mission. Through the Foundation, Bentley seeks to contribute meaningfully to a world where creativity, sustainability and opportunity empower future generations to thrive.

Further charitable partnerships will be announced over time, spanning environmental innovation, cultural preservation and creative expression, and educational access for future generations.

The Bentley Environmental Foundation

Since its launch in 2023, The Bentley Environmental Foundation established a strong record of meaningful, measurable impact, providing a robust foundation for this next chapter.

Tangible outcomes include the planting of 200,000 mangrove trees in Kenya, the creation of 26 new green spaces across the UK, and the restoration of local ecosystems around Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe through a renewed partnership with The Rivers Trust. These achievements, documented in the Foundation’s first Impact Report, reflect Bentley’s long-term commitment under Beyond100+ to stewardship, regeneration and delivering positive change for future generations – principles that now underpin the broader ambition of The Bentley Foundation.