Escape the winter chills and enjoy a cosy commute courtesy of NissanConnect services

With temperatures plummeting and snow again forecast to blast the UK, imagine not having to start the day by scraping your car’s frozen windscreen, and instead simply hopping into a warm and welcoming cabin.

Well, with Nissan’s electric vehicle range – which includes the ARIYA, All New LEAF and All New MICRA plus TOWNSTAR van – you can enjoy a cosy commute and feel fully charged for your day, thanks to NissanConnect functionality.

These all-electric models are equipped with the manufacturer’s ingenious technology, which enables remote access to a wide array of vehicle features such as battery state of charge, car location, charging history and – crucially in the middle of a cold spell – control of the cabin temperature.

Elodie Sawruk, Product Manager at Nissan GB, said: “UK winters can be tough for motorists, with slippery roads, dark evenings and weeks of gloomy weather to endure before spring arrives. Happily, however, Nissan EV owners will never have to get into a chilly car to commence a journey, even during the bitterest cold snap.

“Our NissanConnect technology with its associated smartphone app, can warm up a car’s cabin before the driver and any passengers set off – as well as defrost the windows to ensure maximum safety on the road ahead.

“Equally, should we be lucky enough to experience any summer heatwaves in future, the interior can be cooled down remotely too.”

NissanConnect services are a key part of the Nissan EV range, which includes the ARIYA, All New Nissan LEAF and All New MICRA, plus the TOWNSTAR van. In addition to the remote functionality, while on board, owners can make calls, stream music, plan trips, connect with smart home devices, message contacts and control vehicle functions through voice control to ensure safe driving and exceptional ease of use. These models are also available with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, for owners who prefer to mirror their mobile phone.

Since its debut in 2010, the Nissan LEAF has sold around 700,000 units worldwide, earning its place in history as the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. The All New British-built third-generation model marks the start of a new chapter for the famous nameplate, having been re-designed and re-engineered to meet the needs of modern EV customers, while remaining true to its innovative roots.

Meanwhile, fully electric, compact in size and confident in spirit, the sixth generation of the iconic MICRA arrives this year to showcase how responsive handling, intuitive technology and clever design come together to bring everyday all-electric driving to life in an easy and playful way.