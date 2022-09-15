Bentley Motors today announced the appointment of SIMON+SIMON as its new global lifestyle communications agency. It is part of a wider marketing agency refresh as the iconic brand prepares for full electrification across its product range by 2030 and diversifies its offering to be one of the world’s leading luxury lifestyle brands.

SIMON+SIMON will be working with Bentley’s communications team to deliver strategic and creative relationships with non-automotive media, influencers and affluent communities. Its solid expertise in the luxury sector will support Bentley’s increased emphasis on reaching new audiences through earned media.

At SIMON+SIMON, the account will be headed by Jakob Huth supported by a team and will report directly to Wayne Bruce, Director of Communications at Bentley Motors. SIMON+SIMON has handled the UK lifestyle PR for Bentley Fragrances licensing partner Lalique Group since 2014.

Bentley Motors announced its Beyond100 strategy in 2020 – a reinvention of every aspect of its business, to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation.

Wayne Bruce, Director of Communications at Bentley Motors, commented: “Having worked with Cécile in a couple of former lives, we are delighted to now welcome SIMON+SIMON into our team at such an exciting time for Bentley.

Our financial growth forms the platform for Bentley’s Beyond100 objectives, reinforcing our aim to be global leaders in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Cécile Simon, MD of SIMON+SIMON added: “We feel honoured to support Bentley with their global lifestyle communications and the objective of the Beyond100 strategy. A very exciting time to join an essential luxury brand, after it started 2022 with its best-ever half year!”

The agency replaces Keko London, with special thanks to Nina Eadie, who has successfully supported Bentley on its journey in the last four years.

