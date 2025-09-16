Umbraco opens UK office to support digital agencies’ enterprise expansion

Odense, Denmark, 9th September 2025, Umbraco has announced the establishment of a UK office in Bristol, to support its growing network of UK partners and enterprise customers.

The Umbraco content management system (CMS), which became open source twenty years ago, is among the top three web platforms used by the UK public sector. Public Sector organisations including the British Army, Royal Navy, Sheffield Council, and NHS South West Digital Transformation Team have built sites and digital services on Umbraco.

Data compiled by SamsonMay reveals that Umbraco is the leading open source CMS selected by FTSE 100 organisations, and one of the top three CMS platforms used by the largest UK companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Memberwise’s Digital Excellence Report also cites Umbraco as the primary platform used by medium and large membership organisations such as the British Medical Association, Chartered Institute of Marketing, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology, to develop websites and digital experiences that help them to retain and attract new members and grow revenue.

The open-source CMS is backed by the Umbraco commercial organisation, which ensures that the Umbraco platform remains supported, updated, and resilient. Over the past two decades the company has built up a highly-engaged community of digital agency partners, and more than 250,000 open source contributors.

Commenting on the opening of the UK office, Umbraco CEO, Mats Persson said, “Thanks to our highly-professional digital agency partners, we’re already well-established in the UK public sector and membership organisations. A number of our partners are now building digital platforms for large enterprise clients and we want to support that momentum with key personnel based in the UK. We’ve appointed outstanding developers, relationship managers, and salespeople to deliver the technical, commercial and after-sales support expected of a professional organisation serving the enterprise sector.”

As part of the investment, Frederik Klerens has been appointed UK and Ireland manager, and will be relocating from Copenhagen to Bristol.

Commenting on his move to the UK, Frederik Klerens said, “Bristol provides us with an ideal base that’s home to some of Umbraco’s largest digital agency partners, one of which, Gibe Digital, hosts the annual Umbraco Spark developer conference in the city. I’m excited to build on these firm foundations and add boots on the ground to ensure that our largest customers have everything they need to continue growing their businesses with Umbraco.”

Klerens’ promotion has been accompanied by a series of appointments to Umbraco’s UK team. In June, Aaron Green was appointed UK partner manager and will also be based in the Bristol office. Jacob Howell was appointed UK enterprise partner manager in August.

In September, Rick Butterfield was appointed senior developer, with responsibility for working on Umbraco’s commercial add-on products, as well as the core CMS. Butterfield has 14 years’ web development experience, working for UK digital agencies including Wattle, Nexer Digital, and Shout Digital. As a member of the Umbraco community Sustainability Team, he has been instrumental in educating peers about the environmental impact of digital services and helped to develop software tools that enable clients to measure and reduce the energy consumed by their websites.