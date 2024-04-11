  • Thu. Apr 11th, 2024

What is the Games Bafta Awards and who has won previously?

Apr 11, 2024

The BAFTA Games Awards, presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), is an annual ceremony that honors outstanding achievements in the video game industry. It recognizes games released in the previous year across various categories such as Best Game, Best Narrative, Best Artistic Achievement, and many more.

Previous winners have included a wide range of games from various genres and platforms. Some notable winners in recent years include titles like “The Last of Us Part II,” “God of War,” “Red Dead Redemption 2,” “Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,” and “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” The awards celebrate excellence in storytelling, gameplay mechanics, visual design, sound design, and innovation within the gaming industry.

 
 
 
 
 
 

