Wednesday, often referred to as “hump day,” can sometimes feel like a drag as you’re right in the middle of the work week. But fear not, as a good joke can always lift your spirits and add some humor to your day. Here are some of the best jokes about Wednesday that are sure to bring a smile to your face:

Why don’t we ever tell secrets on a farm on Wednesday? Because the potatoes have eyes and the corn has ears!

What did Wednesday say to the other days of the week? “I’m the only day that starts with a W, which stands for ‘why aren’t you Friday yet?’

Why did Wednesday go to the doctor? Because it was feeling a little “weak” in the middle of the week!

Of course, jokes about Wednesday aren’t limited to just puns and wordplay. Some jokes take a more literal approach to the day:

What did one Wednesday say to the other Wednesday? “See you next hump day!”

Why did Wednesday feel left out? Because Tuesday and Thursday were having a “taco Tuesday” and “Thirsty Thursday” party without it!

What did Wednesday say to Saturday? “You’re so far away from me and yet you’re the only one everyone looks forward to!”

Despite the mid-week blues, Wednesday jokes can help break up the monotony of the work week and provide a much-needed laugh. Whether it’s a simple pun or a clever observation about the day, these jokes are sure to brighten your Wednesday and make it just a little bit more bearable.