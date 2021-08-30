Beyond Housing has received the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Gold Medal health and Safety Award for the eighth year running, recognising the company’s continuous commitment to health and safety.

The housing provider – one of the largest in the North East and North Yorkshire, with regional offices in Redcar and Scarborough, has received the internationally recognised award for working hard to ensure the safety of its colleagues and customers.

Organisations receiving a RoSPA Award are recognised as being world-leaders in health and safety practice.

Every year, nearly 2,000 entrants vie to achieve the highest possible accolade in what is the UK’s longest-running health and safety industry awards.

Paul Smith, Health and Safety Manager at Beyond Housing, said: “Receiving the RoSPA Gold award for the eighth year running is an outstanding achievement – and one that we are immensely proud of.

“We take our responsibilities around health and safety very seriously and to be recognised for our efforts in this area is a testament to all colleagues who, at very short notice, have had to adapt to new and unforeseen hazards, risks and control measures. Despite the additional pressures imposed by COVID-19 we have continued to provide services to customers, ensuring that they, along with our colleagues and communities, are protected from harm.”

Julia Small, RoSPA’s achievements director, said: “The RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, but it receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for health and safety worldwide.

“RoSPA is very proud of the achievements of its entrants, and with this award we recognise the best of the best, those organisations that have gone the extra mile, raising the bar for the delivery of safety in the workplace.

“Employees, wherever they may be, should be able to go to work safe in the knowledge that they will return home unharmed and healthy at the end of every day.

“Our RoSPA Award winners are central to achieving this goal.”

Julia added that by entering the awards, companies help to drive up standards and set new safety benchmarks for organisations across the world.

“Currently, around seven million people are directly impacted by the RoSPA Awards, but the scheme’s global influence is even wider – with nearly 2000 organisations from 46 countries represented this year” she said.

“I would also particularly want to thank our main sponsor NEBOSH, the National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health – for their continued support for the 16th consecutive year.”