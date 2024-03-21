‘Big Give Week’ to double the difference for Sunderland Children

THIS week you can make double the difference in helping children and young people on Wearside experience the joy of creativity and culture.

For one week only Sunderland Culture is taking part in the Big Give’s Arts for Impact campaign and any donation to the charity will be doubled by Big Give’s campaign.

Sunderland Culture is hoping to raise £20,000 through the initiative.

Rebecca Ball, Chief Executive of Sunderland Culture, explained: “We offer an exciting cultural programme for children and young people across Arts Centre Washington, National Glass Centre, Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art and Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens. But with child poverty being one of the most pressing issues for our city, we know that not all children in Sunderland can access these creative opportunities.

“More than 15,000 children in Sunderland live in poverty and growing up in poverty restricts choices, opportunities and the ability to participate fully. Access to arts and cultural activities can have positive, life-changing impacts for children and young people. Taking part supports education, wellbeing and employability, but too often those with greatest need, have least access.

“So we’re hoping to raise £20,000 through the Big Give’s Arts for Impact campaign to help more children and young people in Sunderland enjoy creativity and culture. For one week only (March 19 – 26) when you donate to Sunderland Culture the Big Give will match your donation pound for pound – so your £5 becomes £10 and £25 becomes £50 and so on. Whatever you can give no matter what the size, will make double the difference.

“Through the Big Give campaign we aim to ensure our cultural programme reaches more children and young people from low-income families. Support will enable us to expand our children and family programme to offer more free and low-cost creative activities across our venues. We want to remove barriers and increase engagement by families least able to access cultural activities.

“We’re hoping to make double the difference in introducing young people to the arts and giving them exciting opportunities to experience the difference culture can make to their lives. Whether a personal gift or a corporate donation, your support will help us give more children and young people access to free and low-cost creative opportunities.”

To make your donation go to https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a056900001xq2rwAAA

Founded by Sir Alec Reed, the founder of executive recruitment company Reed, in 2007, the Big Give has raised more than £280m for thousands of charities. Champion funders such as philanthropists, foundations or companies browse the Big Give’s website to see what causes they want to support and will double any donations from the public. Charities like Sunderland Culture set a target and a deadline so the public know they have a certain timeframe in which to make their donation for it to double.