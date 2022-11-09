Stockholm, Sweden, 07 November 2022 — Climate leaders gathered for COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, will be able to get a taste of a dynamic new hydration solution from Swedish water and beverage innovator Bluewater.

The company’s leading-edge purified water refill stations and sustainable reusable bottles will allow delegates to stay healthily hydrated in the Climate Action Innovation Zone, where Bluewater has been appointed as the Official Hydration Partner.

“We are deeply honoured that Climate Action chose Bluewater to provide free water refills to all participants at the COP27 Innovation Zone, throughout the entire event from 7 to 18 November, said Bluewater Founder and CEO, Bengt Rittri (photo below), one of Sweden’s leading environmental entrepreneurs.

“The deployment of our solutions at Sharm El-Sheikh will ensure delegates and speakers can drink water as pure as nature intended, without incurring the damaging impacts – both environmentally and from a human health perspective – of single-use plastic bottles. Pairing our advanced water purification stations with our premium stainless steel refillable bottles creates the ultimate ecosystem for planet-friendly hydration.”

Running parallel to COP27, and located just 300 metres from the Blue Zone, the Climate Action Innovation Zone provides a global platform where dynamic solutions come to life, new ideas are born, climate leaders step up, and cross-sector partnerships begin.

Bluewater will have three of its high-performance hydration stations installed at strategic locations around the Innovation Zone, dispensing free purified chilled water on demand. Each station utilises Bluewater’s unique and patented SuperiorOsmosisTM technology that can deliver up to 7,000 litres of purified water on demand per day, while removing chemicals, toxic metals, bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants such as micro-plastics. Bluewater stainless steel bottles are also available to attendees.

Founded in 2013, Bluewater was built on a vision to provide sustainable and inclusive access to clean safe water for people around the globe, while ending the reliance on single-use plastic bottles and their associated detrimental impacts of marine pollution and carbon-intensive manufacturing and shipping. The Swedish company continues to deliver on its mission to bring clean water to people at home, work, and play, by harnessing human ingenuity to develop and bring to market state-of-the art water purification technologies.

“We believe the best water is sourced and purified in local communities at point of consumption, not bottled in plastic and transported from faraway places,” said Bengt Rittri, who emphasised that his passionate aim behind founding Bluewater has been to protect the world’s oceans and deliver healthy water to people around the world.

COP27 is a two-week summit of world leaders, politicians and environmental experts designed to encourage discussions on the climate crisis and ways to mitigate the potential consequences, while building greater resilience, at a global level.

“We need to now urgently move from words and ideas to concrete action and implementation,” said Mr. Rittri. “The climate emergency is making water pollution and scarcity one of the major challenges of our time. We must come together globally to work ever harder to protect our beautiful planet. We believe our solutions can play an important role in establishing greater resilience, and we are very proud to be showcasing our technologies in Sharm El-Sheikh this year.”

