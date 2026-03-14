Blyth Town Council Host Easter Fun Day

Families from across Blyth and the surrounding area are invited to celebrate Easter with a fun-filled day in the beautiful surroundings of Ridley Park when Blyth Town Council hosts its annual free Easter Family Fun Day on Saturday 4 April 2026, from 11am to 3pm.

The much-loved community event promises an exciting programme of free family activities, entertainment and seasonal fun for children of all ages.

Young visitors can take part in Easter egg hunts and treasure hunts, searching across the park for hidden surprises before collecting their Easter treats. Creative youngsters can also enjoy face painting and craft activities run with support from local partners including Blyth Library.

Children are invited to show off their creativity in the Easter Bonnet Competition and Decorated Egg Competition, both open to all ages. There will also be interactive Fun Little Foodies workshops, where children can explore cooking and baking in a safe and engaging environment.

Entertainment continues throughout the afternoon with silent discos, funfair rides, and a doggy agility course, ensuring there is plenty to keep the whole family entertained.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy a wide range of food stalls and sweet treats, including favourites from Barista Beast, Mr Chipstix, Dinky Donuts and Mister Ridley’s Parlour.

Alongside the entertainment, there will be local market stalls to browse offering crafts, gifts, baked goods, clothing, jewellery and more.

The event is free to attend (charges may apply for food, rides and some stalls), and families are encouraged to bring a picnic and make the most of a relaxing spring day in the park.

Local traders and producers are also invited to apply for a market stall pitch at the event. The council is particularly interested in vendors selling gifts, flowers, fruit and vegetables, clothing, baked goods, jewellery and handmade items.

Anyone interested in trading at the event can apply by emailing events@blythtowncouncil.gov.uk for more information.

The Easter Family Fun Day is one of several popular events organised by Blyth Town Council each year to bring the community together and celebrate the town’s vibrant spirit. The town is submitting a bid for the 2028 UK Town of Culture. This event is just one of the many organised by Blyth Town Council each year including Blyth Live Music Festival, Christmas Lights and the firework extravaganza.

For more information about upcoming events, visit the Blyth Town Council website. www.blythtowncouncil.gov.uk