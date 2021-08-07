BMW i8 leads the ‘charge’ in electric vehicle driving experience popularity

German hybrid engineering surges ahead on the race track

co.uk offers a range of lightning quick cars to drive

The BMW i8 is surging ahead of the Tesla P90 in the electric vehicle driving experience popularity stakes.

That’s according to figures from TrackDays.co.uk, a leading driving experience provider which offers a range of exotic vehicles for people to drive at race tracks.

Since the turn of this year, bookings for the hybrid BMW i8, which can accelerate from 0 – 60 mph in under five seconds, are double that of the Tesla P90 package, which also includes the opportunity to drive another supercar.

Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk, said: “Both the BMW i8 and Tesla P90 are iconic electric vehicles, and both provide an exhilarating driving experience.

“However, it would seem that the BMW i8 is currently leading the charge as the electric vehicle supercar Brits want to drive most, according to our booking data.”

Both the BMW i8 and Tesla P90 have awesome credentials. They are super fast in accelerating, often quicker than petrol powered supercars, and the P90 is capable of 0 – 60 mph in under three seconds, making it an adversary of the BMW i8.

Furthermore, the turbocharged hybrid BMW i8 has two electric engines producing 356 bhp, while the Tesla P90 can reach over 150 mph.

Dan added: “While more and more people are driving electric vehicles on the road, a driving experience on a race track is most likely the only chance many people will get to enjoy the incredible speed and acceleration of the BMW i8 and Tesla P90. Furthermore, we will definitely be looking to add more electric vehicle experiences to our website very soon for our customers.”

To book a driving experience in either a BMW i8 or a Tesla P90, visit www.trackdays.co.uk. Those seeking an electrifying aerial adventure should visit sister site www.flydays.co.uk.