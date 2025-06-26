THREE MILE IN RUNNING FOR TOP AWARD…

A LANDMARK Newcastle pub is flying the flag for the North East after being the only venue in the region be shortlisted for a top national award.

Three Mile, at Great North Road, Gosforth is a national finalist in the Best Pub for Families category at The Great British Pub Awards.

And it hopes to see off competition from pubs as far afield as Manchester, Dorset and London when the winner is announced at a prestigious ceremony in September.

Owned by leading leisure operator Malhotra Group plc, Three Mile has impressed judges so far with everything from its child friendly menu to its in-house soft play centre, The Playhouse, which recently celebrated its first anniversary.

At The Playhouse children can clamber over netting and tackle a variety of safe and structured obstacles in a variety of inter-connected zones, always within sight of their parents or guardians.

And those aged three and under can settle down in a chill out area, complete with bean bag seating and an assortment of child friendly tv shows and films.

Three Mile is also one of the city’s most popular party venues, where young hosts and their guests can enjoy an hour-long play session, create their own pizzas, enjoy bottomless juice and make their own chef’s hats.

Young diners at Three Mile are also catered for with interactive activity sheets and animal-themed lunch boxes that double as entertainment packs.

And the venue’s layout has been designed to be accessible and comfortable, with plentiful high-chairs and baby changing facilities and ample room for prams and buggies.

Three Mile also runs a number of family friendly events throughout the year, from Halloween parties and LEGO building workshops to summer fayres, outdoor garden games and a Christmas line up, featuring Sunday Lunch with Santa, Breakfast with Santa and the illuminating of the venue’s giant festive reindeer decoration.

Following the success of last year’s summer fayre, another is planned for 31 August – in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice – with a barbecue on the terrace with live music, garden games a tombola and the chance for children to meet a variety of animals.

“Families are hugely important to us,” said Alice Middleton, Group Sales and Marketing Manager at Malhotra Group plc, “because Three Mile is and always has been at the heart of the Gosforth community.

“Along with our regular offers and facilities we pride ourselves on innovative special events to keep young customers entertained during school holidays, so there is always something new to see, do, eat and play with when they visit.”

She said: “We are delighted to be the only North East pub to be shortlisted in the Best Pub for Families category and will do our very best to bring the title home to the region.”

The final stage in the judging process will take place in the coming weeks, with an unannounced visit from the head judge for the category, followed by an interview.

And the category winners of the Great British Pub Awards 2025 will be announced on Wednesday 24 September at a ceremony at First District Arena, Leeds.