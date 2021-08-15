TWO top Newcastle venues are toasting summer in the city by holding bottomless brunch events next month (August).

Leila Lily’s, at Grey Street and The Market Lane, at Pilgrim Street, will be tempting customers with 90 minutes of food and free-flowing fizz on consecutive Sundays in August.

The Market Lane will get the ball rolling on 15 August between 12 noon and 5pm, with bottomless Prosecco accompanied with a cheese, pâté and meat grazing board provided by its sister venue, Leila Lily’s.

Then, on 29 August, Leila Lily’s will be holding its own event between 11am and 1pm, with 90 minutes of bottomless Prosecco, pink sangria, Aperol Spritz or Tiger beer and a choice of dish from the brunch menu.

Options include a full English breakfast of locally produced sausage, dry cured bacon, field mushroom, vine tomato, black pudding, baked beans, two eggs and toast, or a vegetarian alternative of vegan sausages, field mushroom, two eggs, hash brown, grilled tomato and baked beans.

Also on the menu is eggs Benedict – spinach, poached eggs, bacon and hollandaise sauce on a toasted muffin – a smoked salmon bagel with hash brown, avocado and fried egg and smashed avocado on sourdough toast with a poached egg and optional seeds.

Both venues are owned by Malhotra Group plc and director of operations Atul Malhotra said the events are designed to “really celebrate summer and socialising.

“At long last we can meet our friends again and that is absolutely worth raising a glass to,” he said.

A 90-minute booking for The Market Lane costs £28pp – with an upgrade to bottomless cocktails for an additional £5pp – and, for Leila Lily’s, costs £29.95pp.

To book tickets for Leila Lily’s visit https://leilalilys.co.uk/book-now/ and for Market Lane visit https://themarketlane.co.uk/book/