Boxing Recap: Major Upsets, Knockouts, and Controversies in Riyadh

The boxing world was electrified last night as some of the sport’s biggest names clashed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans were treated to thrilling fights, unexpected knockouts, and controversial decisions that will shape the landscape of several weight divisions. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the night’s biggest bouts.

Dmitry Bivol Unifies Light Heavyweight Titles

In a highly anticipated rematch, Dmitry Bivol emerged victorious over Artur Beterbiev, claiming the undisputed light heavyweight championship. The fight went the distance, with Bivol securing a majority decision victory. Judges scored the bout 114-114, 115-113, and 116-112 in favor of Bivol, handing Beterbiev his first professional loss. This victory not only avenged Bivol’s previous defeat but also set the stage for a potential trilogy bout.

Callum Smith Triumphs Over Joshua Buatsi

Callum Smith secured a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Joshua Buatsi, marking Buatsi’s first professional defeat. Both fighters showcased their resilience, with Smith overcoming a severe cut near his right eye. The judges scored the fight 119-110, 115-113, and 116-112 in Smith’s favor, cementing his status as a top contender in the light heavyweight division.

Agit Kabayel Knocks Out Zhilei Zhang

In a stunning turn of events, Agit Kabayel delivered a devastating sixth-round knockout to Zhilei Zhang in their heavyweight clash. Despite Zhang’s strong start, Kabayel’s persistent body shots wore him down, culminating in a powerful liver shot that ended the match. This victory keeps Kabayel’s undefeated record intact and places him among the top contenders in the heavyweight division.

Controversial Draw Between Hamzah Sheeraz and Carlos Adames

The middleweight title bout between Hamzah Sheeraz and Carlos Adames ended in controversy, with the judges declaring a split draw. The scorecards read 115-114 for Sheeraz, 118-110 for Adames, and 114-114, leaving fans and analysts debating the decision. Many believed Adames had done enough to secure the win, leading to widespread calls for a rematch.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. Outlasts Israil Madrimov

Vergil Ortiz Jr. continued his rise in the super-welterweight division with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov. Despite struggling in the early rounds, Ortiz adapted and gained control in the latter half of the fight. The judges’ scores of 117-111, 115-113, and 115-113 reflected his dominance, reinforcing his status as a serious title contender.

The Aftermath: What’s Next?

The outcomes of these fights have set the stage for exciting future matchups. With Bivol now the undisputed light heavyweight champion, a trilogy fight with Beterbiev seems likely. Callum Smith’s victory could position him for a title shot, while Agit Kabayel’s stunning knockout has put him in the conversation for a heavyweight championship opportunity. Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Sheeraz vs. Adames suggests a rematch is inevitable.

Boxing fans can expect more high-stakes clashes in the coming months as these fighters look to solidify their legacies in the sport.