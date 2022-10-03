20 October – 9 December

Created by Choreographer Anthony Lo-Giudice

ROMA is a Dance Theatre Production that will be touring theatres and some very special venues throughout the North of England from 20 October – 9 December 2022.

Created by Anglo-Sicilian choreographer Anthony Lo-Giudice Roma will feature a team of internationally renowned performers – both dancers and musicians. Performers include: Bradley Creswick MBE, Rosie Macari, Brendan Murphy, Molly Procter, Caroline Reece and James Southward.

With a British mother and Italian father, Anthony explores identity, borders and what it means to call a place home, at a time when these subjects are pertinent in contemporary Britain today.

In this semi-autobiographical work, Anthony reflects on the intimate musings of his parents’ accounts of one another, shaping them into a series of fleeting memories and imaginations, recollecting their tempestuous jostle between love and cultural divide.

Says Anthony:

“Roma is a recollection of memories and reflections on how my family, heritage and nationality have made me the person I am today. These musings, although personal, form the basis of a wider study of contemporary society.

“My work as a choreographer is often a blend of folklore fantasy, nostalgia and working-class anxieties that are communicated through the visual aesthetics of dance and the moving body. I have created Roma to enable me to understand my parents at a deeper level, whilst they are still alive to tell their stories.”

Ticket prices for performances vary starting at £7. Please see tour list and contact details below for further details.

Performances

Alnwick Playhouse

20 October

Start time: 19:30

Tickets: £12 (£16 premier)

https://www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Durham Cathedral

18 November

Start time: 19:30

Tickets: £15/£13.50 conc.

www.durhamcathedral.co.uk

Berwick Maltings

19 November

Start time: 19:00

Tickets: £13/£12 conc.

www.maltingsberwick.co.uk

York Minster

25 November

Start time: 19:30

Tickets: £15/£13.50 conc.

www.yorkminster.org

Middlesbrough Town Hall

1 December

Start time: £10 adult, £8 Student, 50p booking fee. Groups £7 + booking fee

Tickets: 7pm

www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

Queens Hall

2 December

Start time: 19:30

Tickets: £15

www.queenshall.co.uk

Dance City

9 December

Start times: 14:00 and 19:30

Tickets: £15/£12.50 conc.

www.dancecity.co.uk