Brass in Concert Festival returns to Sage Gateshead

Brass in Concert is widely recognised as a North East success story and from a one-off occasion in 1977 has grown to become the leading event of its kind in the world. The event prides itself on featuring world-class bands at elite-level, offering unique and engaging sets. Alongside creative programming, innovative lighting and choreography add to the audio-visual experience of the event, appealing to all ages and lovers of all forms of music and entertainment.

The festival returns to Sage Gateshead from Friday 17 – Saturday 18 November 2023. It sees the long-anticipated return of the event’s gala concert, World of Brass in Concert, plus a revamped ‘Aspire’ education programme and pre- and post-event entertainment for the Championship itself.

The World of Brass in Concert event will see the famous USA band Fountain City Brass Band collaborate with the critically acclaimed BONE-AFIDE quartet. The ensembles will take to the Sage 1 stage at 7:45pm, giving audiences the chance to travel to Gateshead after the working day.

Pre and post-event entertainment for Brass in Concert – join the party!

The festival centres around the Brass in Concert Championship, a contesting event like no other. Following the overwhelming success of last year’s event and its after-party, this year’s Championship will be bookended by performances to keep the atmosphere alive throughout the entire day.

Oxford University Brass Band will kick off the day at 10:00am – audiences will be treated to a 45 minute set as they make their way through the venue.

Backstage Brass returns as the after-party band. All ticket holders will have the opportunity to stay in the concourse area of the Sage for entertainment provided by the brass ensemble, who will perform a range of classic and modern tunes throughout the evening.

The 46th Brass in Concert Championship

11 of the finest brass bands in the world will come together, each offering a uniquely crafted performance devised to entertain. They are:

Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse and Rastrick, Friary Brass, Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag, Hammonds, Foden’s, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, Tredegar, Aldbourne, Flowers and Fountain City Brass.

Tickets for the Championship, as well as the other events, are available to purchase via the Sage Gateshead website. Booking fees apply.

