DurhamGate are delighted to be supporting the continued North East expansion of national construction materials company Breedon Group with new office space.

Developer Arlington Real Estate has agreed letting terms with Breedon Group for 4,500 sq ft of newly refitted office space at No 1 DurhamGate, which sits at the entrance to DurhamGate.

Arlington will welcome Breedon Group in February following a bespoke fitout of the offices to meet their operational requirements.

Breedon Group, which is an AIM-listed company with its headquarters in Leicestershire, employs 3,500 of which 300 are based in the North East. It produces cement, aggregates, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete, Welsh slate and specialist concrete and clay products.

Moving to DurhamGate is part of Breedon Group’s ongoing growth strategy. Relocating from its current office in Raisby Quarry, Coxhoe, the facilities at DurhamGate will create much needed additional capacity for the business, which has grown significantly in the past year.

Having completed the acquisitions of part of Cemex and Express Minimix, its current premises were no longer able accommodate its expanded team.

This latest addition represents another important part of Arlington’s evolving masterplan for DurhamGate, which further builds on the success of the mixed-use community located five miles from Durham City.

It follows the announcement of plans for a new Durham Police building bringing 299 jobs and a purpose-built care home, which will create a further 58 jobs, highlighting growing and diverse community at DurhamGate.

Already incorporating more than 300 homes, the Fox Cub pub & restaurant as well as HQ offices for housing provider LIVIN and national training provider Learning Curve, further plans will be unveiled soon to expand the mix of housing, retail and commercial opportunities available at DurhamGate

Dean Cook, managing director of Arlington Real Estate, said: “We are delighted that Breedon Group will become the next nationally recognised business to locate to DurhamGate. We have continued to invest in the site making it an attractive location for businesses looking not only for modern space, but also a high-quality environment with a vibrant and welcoming community.

Louise Hall, Breedon Group’s Area Customer Services Manager – North East England, said: “While Breedon Group is a UK wide business, it is important for us to offer our customers a local service, with people who have local knowledge to build ongoing relationships. The move to DurhamGate will provide us with an excellent opportunity to grow as a team and strengthen our business in the North East.

“We have grown our workforce through organic development and acquisition, which has led to the need for larger office space, and we think that DurhamGate as a prime business location will help us attract future employees as we continue to grow.”