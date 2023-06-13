‘Brick To The Future’: Kia EV6 made of 350,000 LEGO® bricks on show at Milan Design Week

Brick To The Future’ is an EV6 made exclusively of LEGO® bricks to testify that the future of sustainable mobility is built ‘brick by brick’

The 1:1 scale model of the EV6 took more than 800 hours of work and 350,000 LEGO® bricks

Created for Kia Italy by BrickVision, an Italian company founded by LEGO® Certified Professional Riccardo Zangelmi

‘Brick To The Future’ on display at Milan Design Week then exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome

Kia is exhibiting a model of the Kia EV6 at the Milan Design Week made exclusively of LEGO® bricks.

‘Brick To The Future’ sees Kia celebrate the power of inspiration and imagination with the iconic LEGO® brick. Demonstrating the infinite shapes that the bricks allow people of all ages to create, the ‘Brick To The Future’ EV6 is a symbol of Kia’s new and inspiring path towards sustainable mobility.

The most revolutionary and highly decorated Kia of all time, the EV6 – a dedicated electric vehicle based on its very own modular architecture – is a concrete ambassador of Kia’s shift to electrification.

The 1:1 scale model is made up of 350,000 LEGO® bricks, each emphasising the striking and inspiring design of the EV6, while also conveying the notion that the future of sustainable mobility is to be built ‘brick by brick’. The impressive model retains the EV6’s intricate design details and unique personality.

Commissioned by Kia Italy, the work required more than 800 hours of work by BrickVision, a company in Reggio Emilia, Italy. BrickVision was founded by Riccardo Zangelmi, Italy’s first and only LEGO® Certified Professional. Zangelmi has managed to turn his childhood passion for LEGO® bricks into a successful business. For the ‘Brick To The Future’ EV6, Zangelmi’s team spent four months working on the project and even came up with a functioning lighting system to ensure the EV6’s highly distinctive lighting personality remains visible from every angle.

The entire process of the build has been documented in a video on the Kia Italy YouTube Channel. The film illustrates the various phases of the project, from conception to execution, right the way up to presentation. The video documents an exciting journey, arousing curiosity and amazement in its creative and constructive elaboration, on a par with the path begun by Kia in 2021 with the brand’s ‘Plan S’ strategy. Under Plan S, Kia is expanding its traditional business model to become a truly sustainable mobility company.

Launched in 2021, the EV6 is the first of 15 fully electric models to be introduced globally by Kia by 2027. Built on the company’s revolutionary E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture, the EV6 will soon be joined by the EV9, a futuristic three-row SUV developed with the same technology and offering fully electric motoring and space for up to seven occupants.

‘Brick To The Future’ will be displayed during the 2023 Milan Design Week from 17 April 2023, then exhibited at the Kia Energy House in Rome.

