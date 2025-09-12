BRIDE WENT BACK TO WORK TO SAY “I DO” …

A NORTH East bride turned her back on Dubai this summer and opted instead to tie the knot …at her County Durham workplace.

Like most bridal couples, Lucy Carter and new husband, Lee, from Cassop, explored every option for their June nuptials, from the exotic Arab Emirates, to destinations closer to home.

But fitting the plans around her workmates’ varied work rotas was proving tricky – so the solution was obvious: hold the wedding at work.

And, for 31-year-old Lucy, that workplace was Bowburn Hall Hotel, on the outskirts of Durham city – where she is weddings and events manager.

“People thought we were mad getting married where I’ve worked for the past 12 years,” said Lucy. “But it meant all my friends at the hotel could be part of the day, even if they were working.

“And I simply couldn’t find anywhere I liked as much.”

Built in the 1920s, Bowburn Hall has been described as a stately home in miniature and is renowned for its grounds.

And Lucy and Lee’s ceremony took place outside, under the pergola, in the garden in front of 100 guests, followed by drinks and canapés.

The wedding party then moved indoors for a formal seated wedding breakfast in the hotel’s ballroom before being joined by 50 additional guests for a party which lasted late into the night.

With 20 rooms and five garden lodges, guests who had travelled from further afield were able to extend their stay and, because the venue only holds one wedding a day and offers exclusive use of the entire hotel, “it really felt that it was ours,” said Lucy.

Not only did Lucy and Lee hold their weding at Bowburn but Lucy also called on the suppliers she recommends to other couples, to provide everything from photography to flowers.

“The reason we recommend suppliers to couples wanting to get married at Bowburn is because we know they are superb at what they do,” said Lucy. “So there was no question Lee and I would use anyone else.

“And the whole day was just perfect. The weather was glorious and the gardens and the whole hotel looked just like a film set.

“But the best bit – as I know every couple says – was having all our friends – and my workmates – there.”

The hotel – which prides itself on the standard and versatility of its catering – offers a variety of wedding packages and its team – led by Lucy – can also create bespoke events to suit couples’ budgets and requirements.

For more information visit www.bowburnhallhotel.co.uk