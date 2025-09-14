Roald Dahl Story Day 2025: Date, Ideas, Activities & Costumes (UK Guide)

Roald Dahl Story Day is one of the UK’s most-loved literacy celebrations—a golden ticket moment for schools, libraries, and families to revel in stories that have delighted generations. Whether you’re planning a full-school dress-up, a library craft morning, or a cosy family read-along, this guide packs everything you need to run a brilliant, fuss-free day that still feels truly whoopsy-splunkers.

Key details at a glance

Date: Saturday 13 September 2025 (Roald Dahl’s birthday)

Who it’s for: EYFS, KS1, KS2, KS3, libraries, bookshops, community groups, families

Evergreen favourites: Matilda, The BFG, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Twits, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach, George’s Marvellous Medicine, The Witches

Nice-to-use tags: #RoaldDahlDay #RoaldDahlStoryDay #ReadForPleasure

What is Roald Dahl Story Day?

Roald Dahl Story Day is an annual celebration of reading, imagination and character-led storytelling. It’s a perfect catalyst for:

Reading for pleasure (and boosting library borrowing)

Cross-curricular projects (linking literacy with art, science, maths and PSHE)

Community engagement (family workshops, charity collections, book swaps)

Because it falls on a Saturday in 2025, many schools and groups run activities on the Friday before or the following week—so feel free to be flexible.

40+ activity ideas (by setting & age)

For schools (EYFS–KS2)

Gobblefunk Word Lab (KS1–KS2): Build nonsense words, then define and illustrate them. Create a class dictionary.

Golden Ticket Maths (KS1–KS2): Hide “tickets” around school; each ticket has a word problem or times-table task.

BFG Dream Jars (EYFS–KS2): Upcycle jars with tissue paper and LEDs; write a 50–100 word “dream” to pop inside.

Revolting Rhymes Performance (KS1–KS2): Recite or adapt a poem; add percussion with body beats.

Fantastic Mr Fox Debate (KS2): “Should Mr Fox return food he took?” Teaches persuasive writing and ethics.

George’s Safe Science (KS1–KS2): Non-reactive “potions” with coloured water, glitter, and pipettes. Focus on safety rules .

Matilda Character Hot-Seating (KS2): Pupils answer questions in character to build inference and empathy.

James & the Giant Peach Descriptive Writing (KS2): Use “five senses” scaffolds to write a sky-journey scene.

For secondary (KS3)

Close Reading: Power & Authority in Matilda (KS3): Analyse Miss Trunchbull vs Miss Honey.

Creative Non-Fiction (KS3): “My most magical day” – memoir-style vignettes with stylistic devices.

Tales of the Unexpected (KS3): Explore twist endings; write your own short piece with foreshadowing.

For libraries & bookshops

Roald Dahl Quiz Night: Rounds on characters, first lines, and film tie-ins.

Scrap-and-Share Craft: Bookmarks, peach collages, chocolate-wrapper mosaics.

Reading Passport: Stamp each time a child browses a new genre or author inspired by Dahl’s themes.

For families & community groups

Wonka Treasure Hunt: Clues hidden in chocolate wrappers with rhyming riddles.

Dahl Dinner: Snozzcumber (aka cucumbers), whizzpopper mocktails, Bruce Bogtrotter cake for dessert.

Cosy Read-In: One hour of family silent reading; upload shelfies to your social feed with #RoaldDahlDay.

SEN & neurodiversity-friendly ideas

Visual schedules, quiet corners, ear defenders

Tactile crafts (felt BFG ears, soft peach stress-balls)

Short, predictable activities with opt-in participation

Dress-up & low-cost costume ideas

Matilda: Blue dress + red ribbon + library tote.

The BFG: Big cardboard ears on a headband + vest + rolled-up trousers.

Fantastic Mr Fox: Brown jacket, paper mask, yellow waistcoat (paper buttons).

Willy Wonka: Purple coat substitute, bow tie, cardboard top hat, a DIY cane.

The Twits: Old shirt with faux “bits” (felt/old yarn), a cardboard beard or eyebrows.

Tip: Host a costume swap or three-item challenge (outfit must use only three household items).

Reading pathways by age

4–7: The Enormous Crocodile; The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me; The Magic Finger

7–9: Fantastic Mr Fox; George’s Marvellous Medicine; The Twits

9–11: Matilda; James and the Giant Peach; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Teens/Adults: The Witches; Boy; Tales of the Unexpected (short stories)

Cross-curricular links (quick wins)

English: Character hot-seating, diary entries, monologues, script extracts

Maths: Golden-ticket arithmetic, chocolate bar fractions, peach circumference!

Science: Safe “mixtures & solutions” demos inspired by George (stress lab safety)

Art & Design: Poster redesigns, lino prints of iconic scenes, costume upcycling

PSHE: Kindness in Matilda, fairness in Fantastic Mr Fox, resilience across texts

Computing: Stop-motion animations of a scene using paper cut-outs

PE: Giant-peach relay (teamwork), BFG long-stride challenge (fun measurements)

A ready-made day plan (adapt to suit)

08:45 – Assembly: What makes a story unforgettable? Quick character quiz.

09:15 – Literacy workshop: Gobblefunk words + micro-stories.

10:30 – Break with book browsing: Peer recommendations table.

10:50 – Creative block: Choose one—dream jars / poster redesign / comic strip.

12:00 – Lunch with playlist: Film scores & audiobook snippets.

13:00 – Maths with Wonka: Ticket challenges by table.

14:00 – Read-aloud & reflection: Favourite line, sketch a scene, gratitude note to a reading buddy.

15:00 – Showcase: Mini gallery walk; award fun certificates (Best Gobblefunker, Kindest Classmate, etc.).

Inclusion, sensitivity & safeguarding

Dahl’s stories are hugely popular but sometimes contain fearful moments, meanness, or dated attitudes. Guide choices with your pupils’ ages and needs:

Offer alternative texts if a child finds a theme upsetting.

Signpost the difference between original and edited editions without judgment.

Emphasise kindness and fairness as core takeaways.

For any science activity: risk-assess, use safe materials, and never mix chemicals.

Quick DIY resources you can create today

Golden Ticket Template: Yellow card rectangles with a black border and your event details (printer-friendly).

Reading Bingo: Squares like “Try a poem,” “Read to a sibling,” “New author.”

Character Quote Cards: Pull a line and guess the character/book.

Quiz (sample Qs): What’s the BFG’s favourite snack? Which book features Miss Trunchbull? Who finds a golden ticket second? What animal does Mr Fox outsmart? Which fruit carries James across the ocean?



Promotion ideas for schools & libraries

Post a countdown the week before (daily character silhouettes).

Share student artwork and two-line reviews.

Run a book swap table and “mystery reads” wrapped in brown paper with three clue words.

Invite families to a Twilight Story Hour with hot chocolate and blankets.

FAQs

When is Roald Dahl Story Day 2025?

It falls on Saturday 13 September 2025.

Is it the same as World Book Day?

No—World Book Day is a separate spring event. Many schools celebrate both.

Do I need to buy official costumes or packs?

Not at all. This guide includes plenty of free, low-cost ideas and DIY resources.

Can we screen a film adaptation at school?

Check your public performance licensing and any streaming platform’s T&Cs before screening.

What if Saturday doesn’t suit us?

Plenty of schools celebrate on the Friday before or the following week. Pick the slot that maximises participation.