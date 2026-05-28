Bridgestone shares simple steps to help drivers cut fuel costs

With petrol prices continuing to put pressure on household budgets, Bridgestone is urging drivers to look beyond the pump and focus on how their vehicle – and particularly its tyres – can make a measurable difference to fuel consumption.

Bridgestone is highlighting a series of practical, easy-to-follow steps that can help motorists get more miles from every tank, while also improving safety and reducing emissions.

According to the tyre manufacturer, small changes in tyre choice, maintenance and driving behaviour can quickly add up to meaningful savings. Bridgestone’s Technical Manager Peter Moulding said: “Many drivers don’t realise just how much influence tyres and driving style have on fuel consumption. By making a few simple adjustments, motorists can improve efficiency, save money and drive more safely at the same time.”

Bridgestone’s seven top tips to improve fuel efficiency

Choose fuel-efficient tyres

Opting for premium tyres with low rolling resistance can significantly improve fuel economy. Products such as Bridgestone’s Turanza 6 are designed to reduce energy loss, helping drivers go further on a single tank while maintaining strong performance and control. Check tyre pressures regularly

Incorrect tyre pressure, whether too high or too low, increases rolling resistance and fuel consumption. Keeping tyres inflated to the manufacturer’s recommended levels not only improves efficiency but also enhances braking and handling. Keep on top of tyre condition

Worn or uneven tyres can impact both safety and fuel use. Regular checks, including the 20p tread test, ensure tyres remain legal and operating efficiently. Poor condition tyres can force the engine to work harder, increasing fuel usage. Drive smoothly and avoid harsh acceleration

Aggressive driving is one of the biggest contributors to high fuel consumption. Gentle acceleration, maintaining a steady speed and using higher gears where appropriate can all help reduce fuel use. Anticipate the road ahead

Looking further ahead and avoiding sudden braking helps maintain a consistent speed, which is key to fuel efficiency. Building momentum before hills and easing off the accelerator on inclines can also make a noticeable difference. Use cruise control wisely

On long, flat motorway journeys, cruise control can help maintain a steady speed and improve fuel economy. However, it’s less effective on hilly or winding roads, where manual control is often more efficient. Reduce unnecessary weight and drag

Carrying excess weight or leaving roof bars and boxes fitted increases fuel consumption. Removing unused items and reducing aerodynamic drag, even closing windows at higher speeds, can help improve efficiency.

Alongside driving style and maintenance, selecting the right tyres is another important factor in improving efficiency. Modern tyres with optimised rolling resistance can help reduce energy consumption and lower CO₂ emissions.

One example is the Bridgestone Turanza 6 with ENLITEN technology, which has been developed to deliver a balance of efficiency, safety and long wear life. The premium all-season tyre is EV-ready, making it suitable for both combustion engine and electric vehicles.

ENLITEN technology enables reduced rolling resistance while maintaining high levels of performance, without compromising on safety or everyday usability. Combined with efficient driving and regular maintenance, these measures help preserve tyre performance over time while enhancing overall road safety.

For more information on ways to check tyres and stay safe this summer, visit https://promotion.bridgestone.co.uk/bridgestone-tyre-care-guide/