British Recycled Plastic today launches its ‘Your story is our story’ school recycling campaign to raise awareness of plastic pollution. The Yorkshire business is asking schools to share details of their plastic recycling projects which it will publish on its website and social media to help increase awareness around the topical subject.

British Recycled Plastic helps public and private sector organisations slash their maintenance costs and be kinder to the environment by producing and supplying ultra-tough, 100% recycled plastic furniture, bins, raised beds and fencing used in schools, colleges and universities and by councils and the public sector. The products are made from recycled mixed plastic which has been diverted from land-fill, incineration and dumping abroad then converted into a durable, useful material.

The business is passionate about educating people of the power of plastic as a resource and challenging the perception that plastic waste materials are solely a problem and believes that this education should begin in schools.

British Recycled Plastic’s Managing Director, Jason Elliott, says education is a key part of realising the significant benefits of recycled plastic over other materials. “Recycling education programmes have the potential to significantly increase knowledge, promote positive attitudes, and increase recycling behaviours in pupils and we’re keen to hear from schools that are doing their bit to help the planet. The average secondary school produces 22kg of waste per pupil each academic year. The figure for primary schools is even higher at 45kg per pupil!

“We want to hear from schools about their plastic recycling projects and in turn will help to increase awareness by sharing them. We look forward to hearing from you!”

It is estimated that nearly 1.2 million tonnes of plastics packaging are consumed by households in the UK (source:recoup), yet only 440,401 tonnes is collected for recycling – an overall 37% recycling rate.

Above: British Recycled Plastic’s MD Jason Elliott