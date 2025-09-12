Broad Arrow to present motorsport icons at Zoute Concours Auction in Belgium

1976 24 HOURS OF SPA-WINNING BMW 3.0 CSL AND 1970 FERRARI 365 GTB/4 DAYTONA COMPETIZIONE SPECIFICATION LEAD A GRID OF DESIRABLE MOTORSPORT STARS

PAIR OF LEGENDARY LANCIAS INCLUDING A GROUP 4 STRATOS AND A MARTINI WORKS DELTA SAFARI ALSO FEATURE

1976 FIAT 131 ABARTH WORKS CAR DRIVEN BY MARKKU ALÉN AND RESTORED TO CONCOURS CONDITION ADDS TO RALLY LEGENDS ON OFFER

EXTREMELY RARE CITROËN BX 4TC IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO OWN AN UNUSUAL PIECE OF GROUP B RALLYING HISTORY

AUCTION TO TAKE PLACE ON 10 OCTOBER 2025 IN COLLABORATION WITH ZOUTE GRAND PRIX CAR WEEK

BICESTER, United Kingdom (10 September 2025) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY), presents an exciting selection of iconic motorsport collector cars at its inaugural Zoute Concours Auction.

The incredible line-up includes the BMW 3.0 CSL Group 2 that won the 1976 24 Hours of Spa and was a class winner at Le Mans the same year. Prepared to Group 4 specification, a 1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 is finished in the livery of the Daytona that won its class at Le Mans in 1974. Rally stars include a Lancia Stratos that competed in the Italian Rally Championship, a concours-condition Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Group 4 driven by Markku Alén, a Lancia Delta HF Integrale 8V Martini Works “Safari” and a very rare Group B Citroën BX 4TC.

These motorsport stars will undoubtedly attract a great deal of interest among both motorsport and classic collectors from around the world when they feature in the inaugural Broad Arrow Zoute Concours Auction. Taking place on 10 October 2025 at Approach Golf in Knokke-Heist, in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, these desirable stars of circuits and rally stages will be part of an impressive catalogue of over 75 highly collectable cars.

“It is always exciting to present motorsport legends with such amazing provenance,” says Joe Twyman, VP of Sales for Broad Arrow’s EMEA Region and a gentleman racer in his own right. “The BMW 3.0 CSL with its 24 Hours of Spa and Le Mans history will be a star of any motorsport collection and the rally cars in our Zoute Concours Auction have conquered the world’s toughest rally stages. Not only are these cars extremely desirable collector cars, equally exciting is that they are all ready to continue doing what they were engineered to do — go racing.”

1976 BMW 3.0 CSL Group 2 (Estimate: €500.000 – €600.000)

When BMW decided it wanted to turn its CS coupé into a motorsport master, the result was the 3.0 CSL or Coupé Sport Lightweight. Nicknamed the ‘Batmobile’ because of its aerodynamic package, the 3.0 CSL dominated the European Touring Car Championship in the 1970s, winning an impressive five championship titles thanks to its lightweight construction, 300hp high-revving straight-six engine and great handling.

This superb example was prepared for a Belgian BMW dealership to campaign on the track in 1976. It received comprehensive racing modifications and debuted at Zandvoort in the Netherlands Touring Car Championship. After only a small number of races, the car was entered into Le Mans, where, despite qualifying at the back of the grid, it went on to finish 24th and first in the Group 2 class, a remarkable result. With a taste for victory, an all-Belgian driver line-up took on the Spa 24 Hours, again climbing through the field to take the lead in the final hours before passing the chequered flag victorious.

Sold at the end of the 1976 season, this incredible piece of touring car history has been used in various competitive hill climb and track events since, including the Monza Historic, Zoute Grand Prix and the Spa Classic. It has been displayed at multiple concours events and since being acquired by its current owner in 2011, has benefitted from regular maintenance and preparation, along with a complete engine rebuild in 2018 and 2019. It is presented at the Zoute Concours Auction in its 24 Hours of Spa-winning livery and is eligible for some of the greatest historic racing events, including the Le Mans Classic.

1970 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Competizione Specification (Estimate: €800.000 – €1.000.000)

Delivered to its first owners in Paris in 1970, chassis number 13213 spent its early life as a luxury GT road car, with beneficial competition modifications made to the bodywork and engine by its second owner in the early-1970s. In 1983, the car’s third and long-term owner had the Daytona converted into a Group 4 competition car under the care of l’Autofficina Sauro Mingarelli of Bologna and Carrozzeria Egidio Brandol of Montale.

In 2023 it was re-liveried in homage to the victory of the Ferrari 365 GTB/4 in the GTS class at the 1974 Le Mans 24 Hour race, driven by Dominique Bardini and Cyril Grandet. Along with its stunning competition appearance, this Daytona is road legal, has been extremely well-prepared, and is offered with a Massini history report, FIVA and FIA passport valid until 2034, making it eligible for some of the most prestigious classic car events.

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Group 4 Specification (Estimate: €600.000 – €800.000)

The Lancia Stratos is as dramatic today as it was when it was launched at the Turin Motor Show in 1971. Designed by Marcello Gandini of Bertone, it was unlike any other car and its radical design would quickly make its mark on the world rally scene, with Lancia winning three World Rally Championship titles from 1974 to 1976.

To meet homologation standards for Group 4 rallying, Lancia built 492 road-going Stradale versions of the Stratos, each featuring a hand-built V6 engine from Ferrari. Delivered to its first owner in 1974, this Stratos Stradale was soon converted by its owner to Group 4 specification and it went on to enjoy a successful rally career, including in the Italian Rally Championship in 1982. Since then, it has also taken part in the Tour de Corse Historique and the Rally Circuit Cote d’Azur. Now finished in iconic Pirelli livery, the car has been fully restored and maintained as part of a significant collection. It is offered with a large history file including magnificent period action photos.

1976 Fiat 131 Abarth Rally Group 4 (Estimate: €320.000 – €380.000)

The debut of the Fiat 131 Abarth marked the end for the famous Lancia Stratos, but the beginning of a spectacular era for the Fiat name in world rallying. The 131 Abarth won its debut race in the 1976 European Rally Championship and went on to secure the WRC Constructors’ Title for Fiat in 1977, 1978 and 1980. World rallying legend, Walter Röhrl, took one of his two WRC Drivers’ titles in a Fiat 131 Abarth.

Fiat produced just 46 131 Abarth works rally cars, with chassis number 131AR2045674 campaigned in the 1977 World Rally Championship. Raced by such famous names as Fulvio Bachelli/Francesco Rosetti and Markku Alén/Ilkka Kivimäki, this superb piece of rallying history is finished in the period-correct Olio Fiat Works factory livery from the 1977 Rally Portugal and benefits from an extensive restoration to its original factory condition by its current owner. That restoration has only just been completed, making this Fiat 131 Abarth not only a highly collectable car with genuine factory team motorsport provenance, but one that is in pristine concours condition.

1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale 8V Martini Lancia Works “Safari” Group A (Estimate: €300.000 – €400.000)

Raced by Jorge Recalde and Jorge Del Buonoin in the epic 1989 Marlboro Safari Rally in Kenya, this Group A Lancia Delta HF Integrale 8V Martini Lancia Works Safari is presented in its iconic Martini Lancia livery from the 1989 season. It remains almost exactly as it was when it finished racing that year, having been used as a practice car by renowned rally driver, Miki Biasion, before entering private ownership in 1990. It is a wonderfully preserved example of the Martini Lancia legacy and the heydays of Group A rallying, ready to tackle the stages of classic rally events around the world.

1985 Citroën BX 4TC (Estimate: €100.000 – €150.000) – Offered Without Reserve

Rallying in the 1980s was dominated by the spectacular Group B cars, with the seemingly limitless power and incredible sound of such motorsport icons as the Audi S1 Quattro, Lancia Delta S4 and the Peugeot 205 T16. Spectators travelled from around the world to see and hear these mighty machines in action and today they are extremely desirable among car collectors.

1986 saw the debut of a Group B rally car that many are not so aware of, the Citroën BX 4TC. It featured widened bodywork, integrated rally spotlights and a 2.2-litre in-line four-cylinder engine that delivered 200hp to all four wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox. It was as powerful and loud as its rivals, yet it retained many of the features of the road-going version, including five doors, Citroën’s famous hydro-pneumatic suspension and even Jaeger instrumentation. Unfortunately, it arrived just as motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, put an end to Group B regulations, with Citroën having sold just 86 of the 200 it produced. Those that weren’t sold were destroyed, making the BX 4TC an extremely rare piece of rallying history.

Chassis number XL3024 was gifted to rally, F1 and endurance racing driver, Jean-Pierre Beltoise by Citroën in 1988 and he kept the car until 2005 when it was sold as part of his collection. The car has never been registered and shows only 180km on the odometer, meaning it is not only a rare and fascinating collector car, but a truly pristine example of one of the most exciting periods in rallying history.

“These are some of the greatest circuit and rally cars of their respective eras,” says Gregory Tuytens, Head of Consignments in Belgium and the Netherlands for Broad Arrow. “Their fantastic stories, many with direct connections to Belgium, makes their inclusion in the prestigious Zoute Concours Auction even more special, which is very exciting for local and international collectors alike.”

Additional information on Broad Arrow’s Zoute Concours Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com . Members of the press interested in attending the preview and auction are invited to contact a member of the Broad Arrow press team. Additional high-res images of all cars on offer are available upon request. The complete digital catalogue for the Zoute Concours Auction will be available shortly.