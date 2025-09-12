Arcade Cars Unveils Limited-Edition Singaporean Military G-Wagen at Newport Debut

Arcade Cars will unveil its most exclusive vehicle yet, the dramatic open-top Mercedes-Benz 240 GD, at premier American collector car event, the Audrain Concours in October. The ultra-limited convertible is one of only 60-70 airdrop-ready military vehicles ever produced by Mercedes-Benz for the Singaporean Army. Following a highly successful Monterey Car Week, which generated significant collector interest, the 240 GD showcases Arcade’s restoration expertise.

Only 10 bespoke examples will be built in collaboration with individual clients, making it among the world’s most exclusive G-Wagens. Each vehicle retains its military features while incorporating personalized luxury features.

Arcade Cars will also be presenting their Mercedes-Benz Puch 230 GE at The Bridge, in Bridgehampton, NY. Arcade launched their 230 GE in 2024 at Pebble Beach, where they returned this August with a display in the Concours Village.

Pebble Beach

Arcade Cars made a successful first appearance at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August 2024, where its military-heritage G-Wagens captured the attention of collectors and automotive enthusiasts alike. The Monterey showcase established Arcade as a serious contender in the high-end restoration market and reinforced the brand’s reputation for producing authentic military-spec vehicles that combine rugged capability with luxury enhancements. Arcade Cars returned to Pebble Beach in August 2025 showcasing further diversity in their vehicle portfolio.

The Bridge debut

On Saturday, September 13th, Arcade Cars joins the exclusive line-up at The Bridge, marking a significant milestone in the company’s entry into the East Coast collector market. Held on the grounds of the historic Bridgehampton racing circuit overlooking Sag Harbor, a site synonymous with America’s rich motorsport legacy, the invitation-only gathering presents a curated collection of the continent’s finest post-war vehicles.

“Beyond being a world-class event, The Bridge allows us to connect with a market that truly appreciates both the elegance and versatility of our vehicles,” said Arcade founder Rishav Kanoria. “An Arcade G-Wagen is designed for family adventures. It combines striking design with the capability to handle everything from dunes to everyday journeys, all while providing uncompromising comfort for its passengers.”

A first for Newport

Arcade will serve as a Bespoke Sponsor of Newport’s Audrain Motor Week, where their Pacific Blue open-top Mercedes-Benz 240 GD makes its formal debut along with an Arcade Racing Green Mercedes-Benz Puch 230 GE at Doris Duke’s legendary Rough Point estate during Friday’s Audrain Gathering. The Audrain Concours draws thousands of collectors and automotive enthusiasts to Newport’s historic Gilded Age mansion lawns, making it the perfect venue to showcase the most exclusive Arcade vehicle yet.

The art of military restoration

The 240 GD represents Arcade’s most ambitious restoration, transforming battle-hardened military vehicles through a meticulous six-phase process that can take hundreds of hours per car.

Sourcing and evaluation Sand or ice blasting Welding and metalwork Paint Engine restoration and tuning Interior recreation and modifications

Master artisans fully disassemble each vehicle, documenting every component to ensure authenticity during reassembly. The chassis undergoes extensive metalwork to repair decades of military wear, while paint specialists apply anti-corrosive treatments and premium finishes in climate-controlled facilities. In the interior workshop, the military cabin is reimagined as a luxury environment, with options ranging from luxury automotive grade leather to adventure-ready synthetics, premium audio systems, and bespoke sports and overlanding equipment solutions. Each restoration preserves the vehicle’s original military engineering while integrating modern technology to maintain the authentic G-Wagen driving experience collectors seek.

About Arcade Cars

Founded in 2023 by Rishav Kanoria and Felix Timmer, Arcade Cars is headquartered in London with operations across Austria and Germany. The brand specialises in restoring and re-engineering Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens, uniting technical mastery with bespoke design and manufacturing. Working with former AMG race engineers, Arcade ensures every vehicle meets the highest standards of performance, craftsmanship, and German TÜV certification, setting a new benchmark in luxury automotive restoration. https://arcadecars.com