Building firm takes on graffiti project

A specialist construction firm has been commissioned to work on a major development in Newcastle while preserving a famous landmark.

MGM Construction, which is based in Gateshead and works across the North East, is one of the leading specialist property refurbishment companies in the region.

One of its latest projects is working on the redevelopment of Ouseburn’s Stables Buildings site, which has become a popular street art spot. The building, in Maling Street, is famous locally as a graffiti wall, a legacy that will be honoured as the site takes shape.

Ryan Gardiner, director at MGM, said: “The graffiti wall, as it’s commonly known, has provided a space for local artist to put their stamp on the area without carrying out the work illegally.

“Throughout the construction phase, we have provided solid hoardings so that the local graffiti artists have somewhere to continue their art, and there are plans to incorporate sections of the new building for the artists to put their own stamp on.”

Plans for the building include retail, hospitality and office space, which would breathe new life into a site that has been empty for a number of years.

While no tenants have yet been confirmed for the rebuilt site, the Newcastle City Council-approved plans focus on splitting it into three units – the largest of which will be a restaurant or café with a roof terrace area. Developers have also made assurances that local businesses will be prioritised for the spaces.

Ryan added: “We are delighted to be involved in this scheme and working on adding value to an already thriving area. This is a real opportunity for us to showcase the type of work we can carry out, whilst having a real positive impact on Ouseburn.

“The idea of retaining as much of the original building and features as possible, whilst introducing some new concepts including a roof terrace, has generated a real buzz around the office. We can’t wait to see the final product.”

