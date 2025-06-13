Building more than great cars: Nissan team share skills with community through volunteering initiative

Nissan team takes manufacturing, engineering and supply chain skill to the local community through volunteering initiative

Team dedicated more than 3,000 hours to community volunteering across the North East over last 12 months.

Basic financial management announced as new project for months ahead

SUNDERLAND, UK (June 12th 2025) –The team at Nissan Sunderland Plant are famous for their world class talent in manufacturing, supply chain management and business efficiency.

But over the past year the team have put their skills to a different use, dedicating more than 3,000 hours to volunteering for good causes.

Under a community focused initiative at the plant, every member of the team can take two days to year to volunteer. Over the past 12 months staff have supported more than 100 charities, schools and community centres, carrying out tasks such as painting, decorating and gardening, building play areas and even constructing an otter den.

And, in the run up to last Christmas, the team put their supply chain management expertise to a different use by supporting distribution at Durham Food Bank.

Michael Jude, HR Director at Nissan Sunderland Plant, said: “We’re hugely proud of the wide range of technical skills among our team of 6,000, and that feeling of pride is amplified massively when you see those skills supporting such good causes

“Of course, not every volunteering opportunity is linked to engineering and manufacturing brilliant cars, but our team is also renowned for its exceptional work ethic and ingenuity, whatever the task.

“Our team benefit too, as our people get to explore new experiences and connect with the wider community. It’s a great initiative and one we want to grow.

“And, of course, sustainability, inclusion and positive social impact are all aligned with our EV36Zero vision to create an EV manufacturing hub powered by renewables.”

The volunteering programme is employee-led, allowing staff to nominate the charities and causes they are passionate about supporting.

And, looking forward, Nissan is linking up with charity RedSTART, which provides financial education to school aged children. Under this partnership, financial experts from the company will share their basic money management skills with groups youngsters.

Among the charities supported last year was child bereavement organisation 4LOUIS.

Victoria Usher from 4LOUIS said: “Nissan has been supporting 4LOUIS since we were nominated by an employee.

“Their support is vital in helping us maintaining the service we offer for grieving parents, which includes memory boxes to provide families with a lasting memory of their loved one.”