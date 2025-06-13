Hyundai Motor teases the all-new IONIQ 6 N, providing glimpse of N’s upcoming high-performance EV

Hyundai Motor Company releases the first teaser images of the all-new IONIQ 6 N, highlighting its streamliner silhouette with advanced aerodynamics and wide stance

Images reveal that IONIQ 6 N sedan is poised to embody N’s three performance pillars: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sports Car

IONIQ 5 N set the benchmark – and now IONIQ 6 N aims to build on that success, continuing Hyundai’s commitment to high-performance driving innovation

SEOUL, June 12, 2025 – Hyundai Motor Company has unveiled the first teaser images of the eagerly awaited IONIQ 6 N, marking the brand’s next bold leap in its electrification journey. Building on the runaway success of the award-winning IONIQ 5 N – which in just two years achieved countless industry accolades, motorsport victories, and record-breaking milestones – the IONIQ 6 N promises to redefine the N driving experience once more as a high-performance electric sedan.

The images of the IONIQ 6 N reveal a striking, high-performance sedan body that has been developed for high-speed stability through intensive aerodynamic development. Flared fenders, a wider stance, lightweight wheels and a large wing spoiler signal the IONIQ 6 N’s focus on aerodynamic efficiency and dynamic capability. Embodying N’s three core performance pillars – ‘Corner Rascal’, ’Racetrack Capability’ and ‘Everyday Sports Car’ – the IONIQ 6 N is poised to deliver an exhilarating and intuitive driving experience.

“IONIQ 6 N will once again disrupt the high-performance EV segment to deliver exciting driving experiences to our fans.” said Joon Park, Vice President and Head of N Management Group. “We chose to debut the IONIQ 6 N at Goodwood Festival of Speed to be as close to our fans as possible.”

With the IONIQ 6 N, Hyundai Motor reinforces its commitment to innovative design and groundbreaking technology, while carrying forward the brand’s legacy of high-performance innovation.