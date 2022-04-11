Two respected businessmen have launched a business brokerage in response to the increasing number of North East acquisitions and mergers.

MPB Corporate will take a fresh approach to guiding clients through the complex process of buying or selling a business in a region currently undergoing an investment renaissance.

It has been founded by Ben Quaintrell, the managing director of My Property Box, and well-known local solicitor and company director, Chris Sanders.

Between them they have launched 20 businesses, with Ben also having personally overseen seven acquisitions by My Property Box, the latest being Newcastle-based estate agent Groves.

They offer a complimentary blend of expertise and competence within their respective fields, together with knowledge of the local market and an extensive professional network.

Ben has grown Darlington-headquartered My Property Box from modest beginnings as a letting agent to an estate agent covering the North East and North Yorkshire, while Chris, a former player and academy coach at Darlington FC who recently sat as an independent member on the FA’s Judicial Disciplinary Panel in London, has many years of experience in corporate/commercial and property fields, representing numerous clients on the sale or purchase of businesses.

A qualified financial adviser, Chris holds directorships in companies operating in the property, social care, and recruitment sectors.

Ben said: “As experienced businesspeople, we are combining our expertise within the property and legal professions and will draw upon our in-depth market knowledge and extensive contacts to offer clients the best possible service.

“We launched MPB Corporate in direct response to the inward investment flowing into the North East, which has been triggered by such levelling up measures as the Treasury’s economic campus in Darlington, the transformation of the former Redcar steelworks site into Teesworks and Teesside Freeport.”

Ben added: “Billions of pounds is being invested in the North East which will create thousands of jobs, providing a real economic stimulant.”

Chris added: “We are seeing businesses from outside the region wishing to establish themselves and regional businesses looking to expand through acquisitions. This wave of industrial and tech-led regeneration is encouraging increased business activity across the professional services, health and life sciences, digital, and clean energy sectors.

“MPB Corporate will support this continued economic growth by assisting in further business investment.”