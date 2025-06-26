Austrian company will produce steel for plant in Szeged, Hungary

Facility will be ready to start manufacturing vehicles by end of 2025

Regional supply base key to policy of localised production

New V2H pilot project also confirmed for Austria

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with voestalpine, a globally leading steel and technology group, to supply its new passenger-car factory in Hungary.

Confirmed by BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li in Vienna, alongside voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner, the agreement covers sheet steel, and makes voestalpine one of the first confirmed supply partners for the Szeged facility. The company was chosen by BYD because of its geographical proximity to the factory in Hungary, and the high quality and excellent reputation of Austrian steel.

The agreement marks a significant step in BYD’s localisation policy, as the brand continues to expand its operations across Europe. BYD will be on sale in 29 European countries by the end of 2025, and its sales network will comprise more than 1000 retail stores. In addition, BYD recently committed to a new European headquarters in Budapest, along with its first bespoke European R&D centre, also in Hungary. The announcement of voestalpine as a supplier demonstrates how BYD is committed to sourcing high-quality, competitive local suppliers to support its stated goal of producing cars in Europe, for Europe. It continues to meet with hundreds of potential suppliers in key markets as it ramps up preparations for the start of European production.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li commented: “BYD has always been clear that we have come to Europe to stay in Europe – and to produce here. Our commitment to the European market is strong and as we’re showing here, it goes far beyond pure car sales. We’re applying a long-term vision here, with the goal of being seen by consumers, within the next five years, as a European manufacturer. Our factory in Hungary is at the heart of this process, of course, so every local supplier we announce is another significant step. I’m delighted that we will be working with voestalpine, a company that has a long history of innovation and a commitment to decarbonisation and sustainable CO 2 reduction.”

Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO voestalpine, said: “With its high-quality steel products, voestalpine is an important partner for the global automotive industry. We offer renowned automotive manufacturers and suppliers reliable and sustainable solutions, thanks to our unique combination of technology and materials expertise. Our products can be found in almost all automotive assemblies – from the body and powertrain to safety-critical components. Starting this fall, we will be supplying BYD – a Chinese technology company that manufactures in Europe – from our location in Linz. We are confident that this initial order for the production of high-quality flat steel for car bodies and outer panels will lay the foundation for a long-term partnership.”

BYD has been enjoying strong progress in Austria, becoming the number one brand with private BEV buyers (and enjoying a 15% share of that market). Its overall market share in the country now sits at 2.5%. To further support this success, BYD has also announced that Austria will become the European Union pilot market for the implementation of V2H (Vehicle to Home) technology in its vehicles.

Austria has been chosen for this project, which will be managed in conjunction with a local partner, because of the country’s high penetration of solar energy (more than half of all Austrian households are supplied with solar-panel energy). Customer demand is also strong, with BYD dealerships reporting that half of customers are already asking when V2H will become available, to help them maximise the efficiency of solar and reduce their energy costs. More specific details of the project, including a timeline, will be announced shortly.