Motoring North East News

Kia partners with LexisNexis® to enhance driver insights and to reduce insurance costs

  • Kia collaborates with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions to provide driving risk insights as part of Kia’s connected vehicle ecosystem
  • The LexisNexis® Drive Metrics model offers Kia drivers feedback on driving behaviour and helps improve driving habits
  • A consumer-friendly, risk-based driving score in the new Kia One App enables drivers to reduce risk and get personalised insurance
  • The Kia App combines Kia Connect, Kia Charge, MyKia, Kia Warranty Book, and the Owner’s Manual into one streamlined app for a simpler user experience

Kia’s commitment to the connected vehicle ecosystem has transformed the driving and ownership experience for millions of drivers across Europe. By partnering with LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, Kia is now adding a new level of connectivity, with driver analytics and risk assessments – to encourage safe driving behaviour, improve driving habits and reduce insurance costs.

Using the LexisNexis® Drive Metrics model, Kia drivers can get a consumer-friendly, risk-based driving score in the new Kia App.* Additionally, a Drive Metrics score can be supplied to Kia’s participating insurers, at the driver’s request and with explicit consent, to incorporate the score into policy pricing models, enhance their risk assessment and offer personalised insurance coverage.

“Connected services are reshaping the driver experience, and having a data-based driver score is a significant step towards safer driving and more personalised mobility,” said Olivier Pascal, Head of Connected Cars, Kia Connect.  “We are empowering our customers with real-time driving insights while supporting the insurance industry with meaningful, privacy-conscious data, enabling insurance providers to deliver tailored solutions like never before.”

Kia drivers can obtain deeper insights into their driving and vehicle usage, including feedback on speeding, hard braking, acceleration patterns, time of day, mileage and exposure to risks. These insights can also be made insurer-ready, to give insurance providers a better understanding of driver behaviours. This provides the potential for usage-based insurance policies that reward customers based on their driver score.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Kia Europe on this important endeavour to help Kia owners proactively lower their cost of vehicle ownership,” said James Burton, managing director, Europe and U.K. insurance, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions.  “Leveraging a scoring service that utilises our Drive Metrics model, automakers are better positioned to support their owners and insurers with more accurate segmentation based on actual driving risks and enable more personalised pricing of policy premiums.”

Kia will utilise the LexisNexis® scoring service in the countries of the European Union and in the UK, with drivers able to view their score and receive driving tips in the Kia App. This new app, now available, merges multiple Kia apps (Kia Connect, Kia Charge and MyKia, Kia Warranty Book, and Kia Owner’s Manual app) into a single platform to offer a unified app experience designed to simplify customers’ lives.**  

