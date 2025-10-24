BYD to redefine compact SUVs with ATTO 2 DM-i, featuring Super Hybrid with DM technology

EV driving experience with up to 1020km of combined range

90km on electricity alone – enough for many commutes

Due in Europe in the first quarter of 2026

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, is proud to announce its latest model in Europe with Super Hybrid with DM technology: the ATTO 2 DM-i, a ground-breaking compact SUV that blends an EV driving experience with up to 1020km of combined range.

Proven by the success of the SEAL U DM-i, the best-selling plug-in hybrid model in several key European markets, Super Hybrid with DM technology gives the ATTO 2 DM-i the power to redefine the compact-SUV segment. It can travel for up to 90km on electric power alone, a feat unrivalled in its class. And the intelligent powertrain (DM-i stands for Dual Mode-intelligent) maximises efficiency on longer journeys by choosing hybrid modes as required. With a fully charged battery and a full tank of petrol, this can take the ATTO 2 DM-i more than 1000km – comfortably greater range than not only hybrid and mild-hybrid rivals but also conventional combustion-powered compact SUVs.

Two versions of the ATTO 2 DM-i will be available, offering different battery sizes, EV and overall range, power outputs and performance, and the car will feature subtle design tweaks to set it apart from pure-electric versions of the ATTO 2. These changes include a larger middle front grille, decorative lower elements in the front bumper, the removal of the side vents in the front wings and resigned badging on the tailgate. There will also be a new exterior colour, Midnight Blue, that will be unique to the DM-i variant.

The BYD ATTO 2 DM-i will make its European debut at this week’s Fleet Europe Days event in Luxembourg, before being introduced to media in November. Pre-sales will begin soon after, with first deliveries expected from the opening quarter of 2026.