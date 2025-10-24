Dacia Duster is the choice for even more Community First Responders

Bridgnorth Community First Responders mark nearly 25 years of voluntary emergency responding in rural Shropshire

Rugged Dacia Duster Extreme 4×4 is their vehicle of choice thanks to its all-weather capability, reliability and lower running costs

Group of eleven trained volunteers have already attended over 70 emergency calls this year alone

They join a host of Community First Responders across the country who have picked Duster as the ideal car for emergency responding

Bridgnorth Community First Responders are celebrating 25 years of life-saving service with a new addition to their team – a Dacia Duster emergency response vehicle to help reach patients across rural Shropshire.

The volunteer-led organisation, which began in 2001 as part of an initiative to support ambulance services in remote areas, has grown into a vital lifeline for the local community. Trained by West Midlands Ambulance Service in advanced first aid, the eleven-strong team of volunteers respond to 999 emergencies across Bridgnorth and the surrounding villages, providing critical care in the vital minutes before an ambulance arrives.

To mark their upcoming 20th anniversary and keep pace with increasing demand, the group has invested in a new Dacia Duster Extreme 4×4, replacing their decade-old vehicle. It was a choice driven by both necessity and pragmatism.

David Yates, Chairman and First Responder from Bridgnorth First Responders, said: “As we’re often called to rural locations in all weathers, we realised we needed a more reliable and capable four-wheel-drive vehicle. The Duster met all our requirements. It’s rugged enough for the countryside, affordable for our charity-run scheme, and very economical to run. It’s also become a real talking point at community events!”

The Duster, sourced through Budgen Motors, was secured thanks to a combination of grant funding and in-kind support, keeping costs within budget for the donation-reliant charity.

The group receives no regular government funding and is powered entirely by volunteers. Volunteers range from engineers to retired teachers, all giving up their time to respond to emergencies across the region. So far this year, the Bridgnorth team has attended over 70 emergency calls, already surpassing last year’s total.

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, said: “The team’s dedication to their community over the past 25 years is truly inspiring, and we’re honoured to support them with a vehicle that’s built for reliability, capability and value. It’s exactly what their challenging role demands.”

For more information about Bridgnorth Community First Responders, or to support their work, visit: www.bridgnorthcfr.co.uk.