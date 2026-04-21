Calum Baird – “Discovery”

“Discovery” continues Calum Baird’s instinct for writing through place—using geography as a way of understanding what surfaces and what lingers.

The song was written quickly, almost in response to a moment. Following the release of Calum’s single, Meet Me in Jena, a remark on air from Jim Gellatly—drawing a line between Jena and Dundee—sparked the idea, and within minutes the core of “Discovery”—its lyrics and acoustic foundation—had taken shape.

Built on a warm, driving acoustic guitar, the song moves through pubs, coastlines and train stations, tracking how memory attaches itself to the physical world. Not in a sentimental way, but in a way that’s difficult to shake. The more you move, the more fixed certain points begin to feel.

The arrangement follows that same sense of movement and accumulation. Electric guitar lines drift in and out around the edges—first in the opening, then returning between sections—while the second chorus subtly expands with added texture. In the first and final chorus, the line “Now you’re a stained-glass window, a light upon my wall” is held up by understated swells of cello, a piano and bass, adding weight without breaking the song’s restraint. It closes on an unresolved mandolin note that rings out, mirroring the song’s refusal to tie things off cleanly.

There are echoes here of the directness and rhythmic drive associated with musicians like Billy Bragg, alongside a more traditional, narrative-led folk approach. In its use of everyday spaces as a vehicle for something more reflective, the song also sits loosely in the lineage of Dundee songwriter Michael Marra.

All of the instrumentation, along with the artwork, is handled by Calum himself, giving the track a sense of cohesion that matches its subject matter—everything held within the same frame, nothing handed off.

Running through it is a quiet sense of elevation. The central image of the ship Discovery grounds the song in something historical and preserved, while the everyday world is drawn into something much more personal. In this space, the mundane takes on a disproportionate, sacred weight.

There’s no real attempt here to resolve anything neatly. Instead, the song sits in that space where reflection turns into recognition: that time passing doesn’t necessarily mean things disappear. Some experiences don’t fade or simplify—they just settle deeper, becoming part of how you see everything else.

The stained-glass window sits quietly at the centre of it all.

Like much of Calum’s writing, there’s movement all the way through the song—but not everything moves on.

“Discovery” is about what stays put, whether you want it to or not.

Short Description

“Discovery” is an acoustic indie-folk track about how memory becomes tied to place. Moving through pubs, coastlines and passing moments, it explores how the everyday can take on a disproportionate weight—where certain spaces start to feel fixed, and certain things don’t fade, but settle into how you see the world.

Spotify Pitch

Warm, driving acoustic indie-folk with subtle electric textures, piano, bass and cello swells. “Discovery” explores how memory becomes tied to place—turning everyday spaces into something lasting. Building gently before closing on an unresolved mandolin line, it sits between reflective and anthemic, with a lyrical focus on what surfaces, what lingers, and what doesn’t move on.