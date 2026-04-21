DEVAN ANNOUNCES DEBUT SINGLE ‘WYATT EARP’ A POWERFUL NEW VOICE IN UK COUNTRY & AMERICANA

Artist: Devan

Single: Wyatt Earp

Release Date: April 3rd 2026

Rising country and Americana artist Devan steps into the spotlight with the release of his debut single “Wyatt Earp”, arriving Friday 3rd April. Marking the beginning of a deeply personal musical journey, the track introduces a raw and authentic new voice rooted in storytelling, heritage, and heart.

Hailing from March in Cambridgeshire, Devan is a proud “Fen boy,” bringing a fresh perspective to the UK country scene. Raised in a hardworking and close-knit family with deep ties to the local area, his upbringing plays a central role in shaping both his sound and identity as an artist.

Remarkably, “Wyatt Earp” represents Devan’s first-ever songwriting and recording experience. Having never previously written or recorded music, the release signals a bold leap into the unknown—one driven purely by passion and lifelong love for singing.

“I’ve always loved music, but this is my first time truly stepping into it as my own,” says Devan. “It’s a new chapter, and I’m excited for everything that’s ahead.”

The single has already begun to gain traction, earning radio support including a feature on CountryLine Homegrown with Tim Prottey-Jones—a milestone moment for the artist, who describes hearing his music played on air surrounded by family as “a full circle experience.”

Outside of music, Devan balances life as a carpenter, working with Sovereign Quarter Horses in Cambridgeshire, while continuing to build his artistry. He has also performed at their Rockin’ the Country festival, where he plans to host his upcoming EP launch later this year.

Devan’s songwriting is grounded in real-life experiences, including the profound loss of his grandfather—his best friend and a key inspiration behind future material such as the upcoming track “Better Man.” His music reflects themes of resilience, family, identity, and respect—values that remain central to who he is.

A keen rugby player for March Bears RUFC, cold water swimmer, and lover of adventure, Devan embodies a spirit of authenticity that translates seamlessly into his artistry.

With a debut EP on the horizon, Devan is positioning himself as a compelling new talent in the UK country and Americana landscape—one with a story worth telling.

“You can take the boy out of the country, but not the country out of the boy.”

Follow Devan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dvnbates

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/devan.bates

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/devan

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/devan