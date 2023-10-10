Can I drink alcohol in Saudi Arabia?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always followed Islamic laws veritably and rigorously and executed them on their people. It’s a veritably conservative Islamic country and is home to what’s considered the holiest megacity in Islam – Mecca.

Alcohol consumption, importation, brewing and selling are fully banned in Saudi Arabia. There’s no way that you can get hold of alcohol in Saudi Arabia.

Note: If you don't know about this rule and regulation. Then contact the agent from which you have booked your Umrah Package or Hajj Package.

Possession of alcohol is punishable by lashes and imprisonment.

In certain cases, expatriation may also be ordered. The judgment for dealing with alcohol is more advanced than having it in possession. However, you can get 500 lashes or further, If you’re caught dealing alcohol to Saudi Arabia’s citizens.

What should a tourist avoid doing while in Saudi Arabia?

Being Drunk in Public, Drinking and Driving

Drinking alcohol in Saudi Arabia is a serious crime punishable by over 500 lashes. The number of lashes is entirely optional while an individual’s social status determines whether the lashes ought to be on the reverse or the bases.

Diplomats generally avoid having their bags checked, so they’re suitable to take in alcohol. Functions at foreign delegacies will frequently involve a good selection of alcoholic potables. Foreign armies also have their styles of carrying alcohol.

Anynon-diplomatic existent who may try to bring in alcohol through a Saudi field is certain to be caught.

Medicines and anaesthetics control

There’s zero forbearance for medicines-related offences in Saudi Arabia. The penalties for the use of, trafficking, smuggling and possession of medicines( indeed residual quantities) are severe.

Discipline can include lengthy custodial rulings, heavy forfeitures, expatriation, and the death penalty.

Rules of Behaviour

Swearing and making rude gestures are considered obnoxious acts and violators can be subordinated to the original laws. Penalties can vary from fine to imprisonment and/ or deportation. Take particular care when dealing with the police and other officers.

Photography and media

Be apprehensive of artistic perceptivity. Filming or shooting government structures, service installations, and palaces aren’t allowed. You should avoid shooting real people. Online advertising content (including vids and images) that criticizes the Saudi government or insults the sport/country’s culture and beliefs, condemns the country, its authorities or its culture is considered an offence punishable under Saudi law. Can go. Holding two passports It is illegal to hold two passports in Saudi Arabia. If immigration officials find a replacement passport, they will confiscate it. You must carry a photocopy of your passport for identification. Make sure you have included exigency contact details

Dancing in public

Dancing in public has landed many people in Saudi jails over the years.

Last year, a Saudi man and woman were arrested for dancing in a street in Abha city. In 2017, Jeddah police detained a young man who performed the macarena dance in the centre of Jeddah Crosswalk.

So no matter what you do, resist the urge to dance in public… you’ve been warned.

Playing loud music

Walking around while playing music from your phone is a punishable offence under the state’s newly passed public decency law. Keep your headphones handy at all times.

Note: When you are going to perform Umrah you have also to follow these rules and regulations.