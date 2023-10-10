Moody Logistics partners with Transped to support Blyth Foodbank

Moody Logistics and Storage has partnered with Transped to deliver nine pallets of donated breakfast cereals and toiletries to Blyth Foodbank.

The family-run firm stepped in to transport the items from Transped’s Port of Blyth headquarters to the foodbank’s base in Seaforth Street.

Previously the two companies teamed up to gift almost 2,000 tins of soup to the foodbank, which has seen referrals for its parcels rise due to the cost of living crisis.

Transped, the international logistics division of Blyth Harbour Commission, asked if Cramlington-based Moody Logistics could deliver the items to the volunteer-run community charity.

Launched in 2014, the foodbank covers the Blyth and Seaton Valley areas and last month distributed 363 parcels.

Peter Malone, of Blyth Foodbank, said: “Sadly, we are busier than ever, caused by the cost of living rises, so the continued support of local businesses, like Transped and Moody Logistics, is very welcome. A big thank you to everyone involved.”

Jonathan Donnelly, Operations Co-ordinator of Transped, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Moody Logistics, and they kindly offered to deliver the items free of charge. It’s a great example of two great Northumberland companies working together to benefit the community.”

Caroline Moody, managing director of Moody Logistics and Storage, added: “As a local company, we believe in giving something back and were more than happy to support the volunteers at Blyth Foodbank that provide such an important service to both families and individuals who are struggling to afford food.”