Parkopedia partners with CarPay-Diem to provide the largest reach of any in-car ‘pay-at-the-pump’ connected vehicle fuelling service provider in Europe

Having recently passed one-and-a-half million transactions, CarPay-Diem is a European leader in mobile fuelling solutions

The partnership enables Parkopedia’s payment platform to now facilitate in-car fuelling payments at almost 3,500 stations, across six countries, rising to more than 60,000 stations across 18 countries within the next three years with existing partnerships alone

Parkopedia’s payment platform manages the full aggregation and payment flow between multiple providers for vehicle-centric payments

Unique ‘single sign-on’ feature within the platform removes the need for drivers to maintain multiple apps and accounts for parking, EV charging, tolls and fuelling payment needs

19 August 2021 – London, UK / Windhof, Luxembourg

Parkopedia has announced a partnership with leading fuel payment provider CarPay-Diem to strengthen Parkopedia’s recently launched integrated multi-domain payment platform. The new partnership expands the coverage of Parkopedia’s in-car fuelling payment solution to now become the largest facilitator across Europe.

CarPay-Diem is a trusted fuelling payment provider, with a 90 percent returning customer rate, in which the corporate services provider Edenred, a giant in the fleet, mobility and corporate payment sector with more than 44 million users worldwide has recently invested. Edenred also owns mobility solution and fuel card specialist, UTA, enabling a strategic partnership between CarPay-Diem and UTA, combining the digitising of both the corporate fuel card and payment industries in Europe.

Having recently surpassed one-and-a-half million fuel refills, CarPay-Diem connects drivers with fuel networks, enabling pay-at-the-pump activation and payments from user’s smartphones. Integration of CarPay-Diem into Parkopedia’s multi-domain payment platform allows drivers to complete these tasks via their vehicle’s integrated head units, as well as incorporating wider vehicle sensor data to provide a seamless and complete digital fuelling experience.

By adding CarPay-Diem’s services to its payment platform, Parkopedia will now enable in-car fuelling payments at almost 3,500 fuel stations across Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – the largest reach of any connected vehicle payment services provider. The number of fuel stations covered is predicted to rise to more than 60,000 across 18 countries over the next three years with existing partnerships alone, and as CarPay-Diem expands its reach into Poland, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland shortly.

When a vehicle arrives at the fuel station, the driver selects an available fuel pump number on their in-car infotainment screen. The platform activates the pump automatically, initiates the transaction and securely manages the payment from the vehicle. Once the nozzle is replaced, a transaction receipt will appear on the vehicle screen which can be sent to smartphone devices which can then be uploaded to company expense systems, as well as relaying information regarding any loyalty points earned. CarPay-Diem also works with fuel retailers to pass along personalised offers ahead of, or during the transaction, with the potential to save drivers money on their refuelling or purchases at the station – delivering a heightened level of connected service to drivers and simplifying management for automakers and service providers.

Already the market leader for in-vehicle parking payments, Parkopedia’s existing payment solution is currently in use by various leading global automakers. The recently announced expansion of the platform manages the full aggregation and payment flow between providers into a single payment platform, and will now also include payments for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, fuelling and tolls, using a single sign-on solution that removes the need for drivers to maintain multiple apps and accounts for their on-the-road payment needs.

Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia, commented: “We are delighted to welcome CarPay-Diem’s essential pay-at-the-pump fuelling services into our rapidly growing payment platform. By combining leading connected vehicle service providers into our single API, we are able to offer automakers a complete, integrated solution that presents unparalleled vehicle-centric in-car payment services for drivers. With CarPay-Diem’s impressive coverage of fuelling stations in Europe and ambitious plans for expansion over the next three years, the partnership means we are now the largest facilitator of in-car fuelling payments in Europe, with our coverage across all domains on the payment platform growing globally, every day.”

Philippe Meyer, Chief Customer Officer at CarPay-Diem, added: “Leveraging Parkopedia’s aggregation of vertical mobility services such as parking, tolling and charging through a unique payment experience, CarPay-Diem completes that offering thanks to our distinctive approach to serve those markets “differently” than competing pay-at-the-pump solution providers and our ambition to become – together with our customers and partners – Europe’s largest and most diversified acceptance network.”