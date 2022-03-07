A live entertainment company forged during the pandemic is celebrating a return to its North East roots with a debut appearance of its latest show at Utilita Arena Newcastle this 11th and 12th March.

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party is coming to the Utilita Arena Newcastle on 11th and 12th March 2022, giving young fans of the popular L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls the chance to see their iconic characters live for the first time.

The show has been brought to life by Carter Entertainment Group, whose two Managing Partners – Tony Worgan and Adam Carr – were both born and raised in the North East.

A live family entertainment veteran of over 25 years, Tony, from Sunderland, studied in Liverpool before joining Feld Entertainment’s Disney On Ice tour of Europe in 1995 in the consumer products division. Tony travelled to over 60 countries with Disney On Ice and Disney Live!, before becoming Senior Director of Feld Entertainment’s Routing & Touring Department and working on shows including Marvel Universe Live! and Jurassic World Live!

Tony’s long-term friend and business partner Adam, also from Sunderland, moved to Belgium to pursue a career in Engineering, however, after visiting friends in Brussels who worked for Disney on Ice, he fell in love with the live entertainment industry. Adam joined Feld Entertainment’s European Disney on Ice tour in 2005 and worked with best in class brands like High School Musical, Disney On Ice, Disney Live! and Monster Jam, before becoming the Director of Feld’s International Routing and Touring department in 2018.

In 2020, the pandemic brought the live entertainment industry to a standstill and Tony and Adam were let go by Feld Entertainment, which was a common practice across the industry at the time. Despite the obvious uncertainties of starting up a new business in the midst of a pandemic, Tony and Adam joined forces to open Carter Entertainment Group.

With decades of experience and technical skill between the managing partners, as well as a comprehensive black book of industry professionals and strategic alliances Carter Entertainment Group has a wealth of global knowledge and expertise to deliver a holistic package to bring creative ideas to life – using the latest industry technologies, from concept development and production through to casting and rehearsals.

Their current production, L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta, is one of this season’s most eagerly anticipated live tours which brings the popular dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK. It remixes the vibes of a club with the hottest new songs from the recent L.O.L. Surprise! movie, spectacular choreography, flawless costumes and the ultimate Instagrammable sets, offering a concert come dance party that the whole family can enjoy.

With bubbles, projections, confetti and, in a UK first, singing, dancing, life size holograms of L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls who make a special VIP appearance on stage, the show leaves the audience thrilled from start to finish.

Tony Worgan, Managing Partner of Carter Entertainment, said:

“My main goal is to bring as many people as possible together to enjoy and share the special moments only live entertainment can create.

“I have a lot of optimism for the future – L.O.L. Surprise! OMG is a global leader in consumer products and digital participation and it is my belief it will naturally transcend into a world leading live entertainment success.”

Adam Carr, Managing Partner of Carter Entertainment, commented:

“For me there’s no greater feeling when working on a show than the buzz you get when the lights go down, and the smiles hit the faces of the audience.

“Tony and I are long-term friends and when we set out on this journey, the aim was to create a live family show like no other, and we know we’ve accomplished that – everyone who has seen the show so far has had nothing but amazing things to say about it.

“It was a long and challenging journey putting a show of this quality together during a pandemic that included lockdowns and homeschooling. Still, we got there, and I have to fight my emotions every time I see the Show Live. I’m super proud of what Tony, I, and the team we have in place have achieved this past year.”

L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party in collaboration with VisitMalta

Utilita Arena Newcastle

Friday 11 March at 5.30pm

Saturday 12 March at 12pm

Saturday 12 March at 3.30pm

Tickets from £15.00

Available from:

www.LOLSurpriseLIVEonTour.com

https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/

https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/