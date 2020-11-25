South Tyneside-based CDS Recruitment is supporting its strategic growth with an internal promotion and a new appointment.

CDS Recruitment is gearing up to move forward with its business strategy in 2021 and the recent changes reinforces the company’s ambition to scale up through strengthening its infrastructure and resources.

Founded in 2009, CDS Recruitment provides specialist Engineering, Technical and Scientific recruitment services. It provides a range of services including Executive Search, Retained Search and Selection, Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Contract and Permanent Recruitment and Training Services to companies across the UK. CDS Recruitment specialises in a range of industries such as Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Electronics and Technology, Oil and Gas and Precision Engineering.

As part of the company’s strategic growth plans, Carla Braund has been promoted to Associate Director, while Neil Kitchen has joined the firm as Training Manager.

A key member of the team since 2011, Carla joined the firm as a Recruitment Consultant before progressing to Head of Engineering. With over 20 years’ experience in recruitment, Carla was appointed Associate Director to help shape the future of the company as it continues to grow. In addition, her responsibilities will still include spearheading the Engineering division whilst continuing to build excellent relationships with both clients and candidates.

Speaking of her new role, Carla said: “I was thrilled to be appointed Associate Director. It’s been fantastic to see how the company, team, clients and candidates have grown together over the past 9 years. I firmly believe as a business we have stayed true to our company values and this is what really sets up apart. We always strive to go the extra mile for our customers and candidates and honesty and transparency is key to the long-standing relationships we have developed.

“My in-depth knowledge of CDS Recruitment and the sectors we specialise in, will be valuable in supporting the delivery of the future business strategy and I’m very much looking forward to seeing what 2021 holds for CDS Recruitment.”

An experienced assessor in a wide range of industries including IT, Engineering, Manufacturing, Management and Health and Safety, Neil has been appointed Training Manager. In addition to CDS Recruitment’s existing training programmes, Neil will be utilising his considerable experience to launch a series of new bespoke commercial training courses in Engineering, IT, Manufacturing and Health and Safety – enabling the company to expand its reach in existing and new markets.

Neil commented: “I am honoured to be appointed as Training Manager at CDS Recruitment. The business has the same values as me, they pride themselves on quality and have a strong, customer-centric approach. Furthermore, this role will help me to support individuals in advancing their careers and I’m therefore delighted to be bringing my knowledge and experience to bear in supporting the company’s growth.”

Chris Sultman, Managing Director of CDS Recruitment, added: “CDS Recruitment was born out of a desire to set up a recruitment business which took the time to really understand its clients and develop personal and long-standing relationships with them. Our people have played a critical part in helping to shape the business we are today and have supported our clients through what has no doubt been a challenging year for many businesses. I’m delighted that both Carla and Neil will be a part of the next chapter in our journey.”

CDS Recruitment is accredited to ISO9001 standards. It is also a member of NOF Energy and NEPIC and works with other trade organisations that benefit its clients and candidates.

For more information on CDS Recruitment visit https://cdsrecruitment.co.uk/