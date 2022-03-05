Players can look forward to extra special in-game deals, social media contests, and double the charity!

Hamburg, February 21, 2022 – On tomorrow’s once-in-a-lifetime date of 2/22/22, gamigo is excited to offer some once-in-a-lifetime discounts across several of its games, the chance to double players’ charity efforts, and a social media contest with prizes worth EUR 222!

For #gamigoTwosDay, players can take part in any of the following activities:

Support Reforestation: Each tree charity package purchase done by players during TwosDay helps twice as much, the number of trees planted through the Eden Reforestation Projects will be doubled per package. The planters of Eden Reforestation Projects who help to restore forests in affected regions of the world receive fair remuneration for their valuable work in return. Packages for participating games can be purchased through gamigo’s charity website .

Celebrate TwosDay through special offers in several of gamigo's games: Aura Kingdom : Celebrate Hestia days and get her costume and her discounted key of Gaia. Players also receive a 22% rebate on all in-game mall costumes. Echo of Soul : Access additional Tiered Spender Events and get your hands on powerful items! Fiesta Online : Save EUR 22 when you buy a pack of Slime Coins with a value of EUR 49.99 or higher by using a special TwosDay voucher that will be announced on the Fiesta Online website! Grand Fantasia : Get a 22% discount on Starglitter Nuclei in the game and a rebate on Enchantment bundles in the Item Mall. Last Chaos : +22% Cash bonus on all Cash packs. RIFT : A 20% credit bonus (available until February 23). Shaiya : 22% off on several offers in the Item Mall, for example protection items, linking items, service items. Trove : Gorgeous Gear returns! Players asked for it and TwosDay delivers. Gorgeous Gear gives Trovians all they need to celebrate this day of t(w)ogetherness in high style. Get other packs, items, and discounts as well during this event only! Wolf Team : An exclusive package only available during this event.

Social Media Contests: Win exclusive hardware prizes from our player 2 – HyperX. Each set is worth EUR 222! Follow the social media channels for Aura Kingdom , Grand Fantasia, Fiesta Online and Trove , or sign up for gamigo’s newsletter to learn how to take part. The winner will be chosen in a special stream on Twitch on February 22, 2022 at 19:00 CET / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT. #gamigoTwosDay

Players are encouraged to take advantage of these TwosDay-exclusive activities. The only time they’ll ever have another opportunity like this will be on 2/22/2222. Spoiler alert: that day doesn’t land on a Tuesday.

