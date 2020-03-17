ADD A homemade touch to Mother’s Day this year, with a helping hand from a leading North East shopping centre.

Sunderland’s the Bridges is celebrating Mothering Sunday a day early this year, with a special event on 21 March.

Shoppers with little ones can let their creative juices flow at a craft zone, where children make a personalised card for their mum before rewarding themselves with a trip to the soft play area.

And the Bridges has also brought back its popular flower wall from 20 to 22 March, so mums can capture a picture-perfect memory of their day.

Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges, believes the event ticks all the boxes.

“It’s important to make mums feel special all year-round, but Mother’s Day is the perfect time to go the extra mile,” he said.

“We have lots of fantastic gifts available at shops around the centre, but it’s always a nice idea to tie it all together with something handmade.”

The event is free to attend and takes place from 11am to 2pm at the centre’s Central Park.

For more information about the Bridges, visit www.thebridges-shopping.com