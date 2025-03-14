CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY WITH THE ART OF THE APERITIVO: ITALICUS ROSOLIO DI BERGAMOTTO

This Mother’s Day, treat the important women in your life to something truly special: ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto. With its delicate botanicals, sophisticated flavours, and stunning design, ITALICUS is more than a gift—it’s an experience. Perfect for the transition from spring into summer, this Italian aperitivo embodies elegance, freshness and tradition, making it the ideal way to show your appreciation.

A Taste of Italian Elegance

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto is a contemporary reimagining of the classic Italian Rosolio. Crafted in Turin, it features notes of fresh, ripe bergamot orange balanced by a subtle bitterness and hints of floral spice. Its light, citrus-forward profile and delicate aromatics evoke the essence of Italian springtime, making it the perfect choice for warm afternoons and breezy evenings. Whether served as a Spritz or paired with soda or tonic, ITALICUS offers a sophisticated aperitivo experience that’s as refreshing as it is versatile.

The Perfect Gift for Mother’s Day

The award-winning ITALICUS bottle is as much a gift of beauty as it is a gift of taste. Its design, inspired by ancient Roman columns and Northern Italian Gothic architecture, is a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship. The aquamarine glass reflects the vibrant tones of the Amalfi Coast, while the marbled cap and bergamot-shaped base add a touch of timeless elegance. This stunning presentation makes ITALICUS a standout addition to any drinks cabinet and a memorable Mother’s Day gift.

Mindful Luxury

For the mindful mother, ITALICUS offers a 100% vegan, sustainably crafted liqueur made with natural ingredients. Its commitment to quality and sustainability has been recognised with Platinum at the Plant-Based Excellence Awards, making it a thoughtful choice for those who value ethical living without compromising on luxury or flavour.

The Art of ITALICUS

ITALICUS is celebrated for its versatility and can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. The signature ITALICUS Spritz combines the liqueur with Prosecco or Champagne and is garnished with three green olives to balance its floral notes with a touch of saltiness. For a lighter option, the ITALICUS Cup pairs beautifully with soda or grapefruit tonic. For cocktail enthusiasts, ITALICUS can bring a fresh, Italian twist to classic drinks like the Margarita.

Full recipes are available on request to help you create the perfect aperitivo moment for Mother’s Day.

Exceptional Sips for the Season

Whether as a gift or shared during a celebration, ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto offers a unique blend of history, craftsmanship, and modern flair. It’s the perfect way to toast the arrival of spring, the warmth of summer, and the remarkable mothers in our lives. This Mother’s Day, bring a touch of Italian elegance to the table with ITALICUS.